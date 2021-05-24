NHRA Mopar Express Lane Spring-Nationals Finals

Monday At Houston Raceway Park Baytown, Texas Final Finish Order TOP FUEL 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Clay…

Listen now to WTOP News

Monday At Houston Raceway Park Baytown, Texas Final Finish Order TOP FUEL

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Clay Millican; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Justin Ashley; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Antron Brown; 8. Arthur Allen; 9. Mike Salinas; 10. Brittany Force; 11. Mitch King; 12. Lee Callaway; 13. Leah Pruett; 14. Josh Hart.

FUNNY CAR

1. Robert Hight; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Tim Wilkerson; 5. Matt Hagan; 6. Cruz Pedregon; 7. J.R. Todd; 8. Alexis DeJoria; 9. Paul Lee; 10. Chad Green; 11. John Force; 12. Blake Alexander; 13. Terry Haddock; 14. Todd Simpson; 15. Bobby Bode; 16. Jim Campbell.

PRO STOCK

1. Matt Hartford; 2. Deric Kramer; 3. Kyle Koretsky; 4. Aaron Stanfield; 5. Greg Anderson; 6.Erica Enders; 7. Dallas Glenn; 8. Mason McGaha; 9. Chris McGaha; 10. Bruno Massel; 11. Rodger Brogdon; 12. Cristian Cuadra; 13. Kenny Delco; 14. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 15. Val Smeland; 16.Troy Coughlin Jr.

Final Results

Top Fuel — Steve Torrence, 4.001 seconds, 260.06 mph def. Doug Kalitta, 5.706 seconds, 168.26 mph.

Funny Car — Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.916, 327.19 def. Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.684, 179.25.

Pro Stock — Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 7.660, 145.11 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 18.318, 49.33.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Rachel Meyer, 5.150, 279.32 def. Shawn Cowie, 5.632, 270.21.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.468, 268.49 def. Nick Januik, Camaro, 5.500, 265.85.

Competition Eliminator — Chase Williams, Dragster, 6.727, 190.22 def. Keith Hall, Chevy Cavalier, 8.544, 160.27.

Round-by-Round Results TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE — Shawn Langdon, 3.803, 304.94 def. Josh Hart, Broke; Clay Millican, 3.759, 323.50 def. Arthur Allen, 3.870, 301.13; Billy Torrence, 3.694, 329.50 def. Mike Salinas, 4.264, 191.21; Antron Brown, 4.142, 207.98 def. Lee Callaway, 10.054, 90.28; Justin Ashley, 3.770, 317.79 def. Leah Pruett, 12.703, 60.13; Steve Torrence, 4.047, 261.07 def. Mitch King, 6.574, 99.23; Doug Kalitta, 3.765, 281.01 def. Brittany Force, 4.738, 171.69;

QUARTERFINALS — S. Torrence, 3.711, 327.66 was unopposed; Langdon, 3.797, 318.02 def. Ashley, 3.781, 321.50; Kalitta, 3.778, 291.57 def. Brown, 5.889, 116.72; Millican, 3.737, 323.97 def. B. Torrence, 4.317, 185.79;

SEMIFINALS — Kalitta, 3.997, 272.06 def. Langdon, 4.181, 221.09; S. Torrence, 3.703, 323.81 def. Millican, 3.762, 324.75;

FINAL — S. Torrence, 4.001, 260.06 def. Kalitta, 5.706, 168.26.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE — J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.916, 327.43 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.971, 323.35; Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.481, 205.41 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 5.307, 182.16; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.933, 328.94 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, Broke – No Show; Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.894, 327.51 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.956, 322.88; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 5.268, 138.98 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, Broke – No Show; Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.931, 314.53 def. Todd Simpson, Camaro, 25.341, 49.76; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.971, 318.24 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 6.045, 120.13; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.946, 312.78 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.969, 320.28;

QUARTERFINALS — Wilkerson, 3.972, 321.42 def. DeJoria, 4.204, 229.16; Tasca III, 3.923, 327.98 def. Todd, 3.993, 323.43; Capps, 3.929, 325.30 def. Hagan, 3.964, 317.87; Hight, 3.913, 327.43 def. Pedregon, 3.991, 319.14;

SEMIFINALS — Capps, 3.915, 326.24 def. Wilkerson, 3.999, 322.04; Hight, 3.909, 328.78 def. Tasca III, 3.949, 328.14;

FINAL — Hight, 3.916, 327.19 def. Capps, 4.684, 179.25.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE — Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.572, 209.56 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.568, 208.78; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.577, 209.72 def. Bruno Massel, Camaro, 6.605, 209.43; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.593, 205.98 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.568, 208.94 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.635, 207.82; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.585, 208.10 def. Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.617, 210.11; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.578, 209.46 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.632, 208.46; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.539, 208.97 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.690, 188.70; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.565, 209.49 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 9.786, 102.49;

QUARTERFINALS — Koretsky, 6.595, 208.55 def. M. McGaha, 12.834, 67.56; Stanfield, 6.577, 209.75 def. Glenn, 6.685, 197.48; Hartford, 6.577, 208.75 def. Enders, 6.573, 209.75; Kramer, 6.563, 209.56 def. Anderson, 6.560, 209.39;

SEMIFINALS — Hartford, 6.568, 208.42 def. Stanfield, 11.994, 73.43; Kramer, 6.576, 209.52 def. Koretsky, 6.576, 209.01;

FINAL — Hartford, 7.660, 145.11 def. Kramer, 18.318, 49.33.

Point Standings Top 10 Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 529; 2. Antron Brown, 389; 3. Shawn Langdon, 321; 4. Brittany Force, 308; 5.Doug Kalitta, 289; 6. Josh Hart, 278; 7. Billy Torrence, 267; 8. Justin Ashley, 245; 9. Clay Millican, 238; 10. Leah Pruett, 215.

Funny Car

1. Bob Tasca III, 438; 2. J.R. Todd, 396; 3. John Force, 361; 4. (tie) Ron Capps, 331; Robert Hight, 331; 6. Matt Hagan, 314; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 291; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 288; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 271; 10. Blake Alexander, 182.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 439; 2. Deric Kramer, 355; 3. Erica Enders, 328; 4. Mason McGaha, 322; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 319; 6. Matt Hartford, 299; 7. Dallas Glenn, 290; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 280; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 268; 10. Chris McGaha, 209.

Top Sportsman presented by Vortech Superchargers

Darian Boesch, Chevy Camaro, 6.320, 216.38 def. David Cuadra, Chevy Cobalt, 7.122, 185.84.

Factory Stock Showdown

David Barton, Chevy Camaro, 7.797, 173.07 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 7.815, 175.25.

Top Dragster presented by Vortech Superchargers

Ross Laris, Dragster, 6.122, 217.11 def. Will Carrell, Dragster, 6.783, 195.28.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.