NHRA Mopar Express Lane Spring-Nationals Finals

|Monday
|At Houston Raceway Park
|Baytown, Texas
|Final Finish Order
|TOP FUEL
1. Steve Torrence; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Clay Millican; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Justin Ashley; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Antron Brown; 8. Arthur Allen; 9. Mike Salinas; 10. Brittany Force; 11. Mitch King; 12. Lee Callaway; 13. Leah Pruett; 14. Josh Hart.
|FUNNY CAR
1. Robert Hight; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Tim Wilkerson; 5. Matt Hagan; 6. Cruz Pedregon; 7. J.R. Todd; 8. Alexis DeJoria; 9. Paul Lee; 10. Chad Green; 11. John Force; 12. Blake Alexander; 13. Terry Haddock; 14. Todd Simpson; 15. Bobby Bode; 16. Jim Campbell.
|PRO STOCK
1. Matt Hartford; 2. Deric Kramer; 3. Kyle Koretsky; 4. Aaron Stanfield; 5. Greg Anderson; 6.Erica Enders; 7. Dallas Glenn; 8. Mason McGaha; 9. Chris McGaha; 10. Bruno Massel; 11. Rodger Brogdon; 12. Cristian Cuadra; 13. Kenny Delco; 14. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 15. Val Smeland; 16.Troy Coughlin Jr.
|Final Results
Top Fuel — Steve Torrence, 4.001 seconds, 260.06 mph def. Doug Kalitta, 5.706 seconds, 168.26 mph.
Funny Car — Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.916, 327.19 def. Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.684, 179.25.
Pro Stock — Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 7.660, 145.11 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 18.318, 49.33.
Top Alcohol Dragster — Rachel Meyer, 5.150, 279.32 def. Shawn Cowie, 5.632, 270.21.
Top Alcohol Funny Car — Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.468, 268.49 def. Nick Januik, Camaro, 5.500, 265.85.
Competition Eliminator — Chase Williams, Dragster, 6.727, 190.22 def. Keith Hall, Chevy Cavalier, 8.544, 160.27.
|Round-by-Round Results
|TOP FUEL
ROUND ONE — Shawn Langdon, 3.803, 304.94 def. Josh Hart, Broke; Clay Millican, 3.759, 323.50 def. Arthur Allen, 3.870, 301.13; Billy Torrence, 3.694, 329.50 def. Mike Salinas, 4.264, 191.21; Antron Brown, 4.142, 207.98 def. Lee Callaway, 10.054, 90.28; Justin Ashley, 3.770, 317.79 def. Leah Pruett, 12.703, 60.13; Steve Torrence, 4.047, 261.07 def. Mitch King, 6.574, 99.23; Doug Kalitta, 3.765, 281.01 def. Brittany Force, 4.738, 171.69;
QUARTERFINALS — S. Torrence, 3.711, 327.66 was unopposed; Langdon, 3.797, 318.02 def. Ashley, 3.781, 321.50; Kalitta, 3.778, 291.57 def. Brown, 5.889, 116.72; Millican, 3.737, 323.97 def. B. Torrence, 4.317, 185.79;
SEMIFINALS — Kalitta, 3.997, 272.06 def. Langdon, 4.181, 221.09; S. Torrence, 3.703, 323.81 def. Millican, 3.762, 324.75;
FINAL — S. Torrence, 4.001, 260.06 def. Kalitta, 5.706, 168.26.
|FUNNY CAR
ROUND ONE — J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.916, 327.43 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.971, 323.35; Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.481, 205.41 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 5.307, 182.16; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.933, 328.94 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, Broke – No Show; Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.894, 327.51 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.956, 322.88; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 5.268, 138.98 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, Broke – No Show; Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.931, 314.53 def. Todd Simpson, Camaro, 25.341, 49.76; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.971, 318.24 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 6.045, 120.13; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.946, 312.78 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.969, 320.28;
QUARTERFINALS — Wilkerson, 3.972, 321.42 def. DeJoria, 4.204, 229.16; Tasca III, 3.923, 327.98 def. Todd, 3.993, 323.43; Capps, 3.929, 325.30 def. Hagan, 3.964, 317.87; Hight, 3.913, 327.43 def. Pedregon, 3.991, 319.14;
SEMIFINALS — Capps, 3.915, 326.24 def. Wilkerson, 3.999, 322.04; Hight, 3.909, 328.78 def. Tasca III, 3.949, 328.14;
FINAL — Hight, 3.916, 327.19 def. Capps, 4.684, 179.25.
|PRO STOCK
ROUND ONE — Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.572, 209.56 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.568, 208.78; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.577, 209.72 def. Bruno Massel, Camaro, 6.605, 209.43; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.593, 205.98 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.568, 208.94 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.635, 207.82; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.585, 208.10 def. Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.617, 210.11; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.578, 209.46 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.632, 208.46; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.539, 208.97 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.690, 188.70; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.565, 209.49 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 9.786, 102.49;
QUARTERFINALS — Koretsky, 6.595, 208.55 def. M. McGaha, 12.834, 67.56; Stanfield, 6.577, 209.75 def. Glenn, 6.685, 197.48; Hartford, 6.577, 208.75 def. Enders, 6.573, 209.75; Kramer, 6.563, 209.56 def. Anderson, 6.560, 209.39;
SEMIFINALS — Hartford, 6.568, 208.42 def. Stanfield, 11.994, 73.43; Kramer, 6.576, 209.52 def. Koretsky, 6.576, 209.01;
FINAL — Hartford, 7.660, 145.11 def. Kramer, 18.318, 49.33.
|Point Standings
|Top 10
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 529; 2. Antron Brown, 389; 3. Shawn Langdon, 321; 4. Brittany Force, 308; 5.Doug Kalitta, 289; 6. Josh Hart, 278; 7. Billy Torrence, 267; 8. Justin Ashley, 245; 9. Clay Millican, 238; 10. Leah Pruett, 215.
|Funny Car
1. Bob Tasca III, 438; 2. J.R. Todd, 396; 3. John Force, 361; 4. (tie) Ron Capps, 331; Robert Hight, 331; 6. Matt Hagan, 314; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 291; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 288; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 271; 10. Blake Alexander, 182.
|Pro Stock
1. Greg Anderson, 439; 2. Deric Kramer, 355; 3. Erica Enders, 328; 4. Mason McGaha, 322; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 319; 6. Matt Hartford, 299; 7. Dallas Glenn, 290; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 280; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 268; 10. Chris McGaha, 209.
|Top Sportsman presented by Vortech Superchargers
Darian Boesch, Chevy Camaro, 6.320, 216.38 def. David Cuadra, Chevy Cobalt, 7.122, 185.84.
|Factory Stock Showdown
David Barton, Chevy Camaro, 7.797, 173.07 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 7.815, 175.25.
|Top Dragster presented by Vortech Superchargers
Ross Laris, Dragster, 6.122, 217.11 def. Will Carrell, Dragster, 6.783, 195.28.
