NHRA Lucas Oil Southern Nationals Results

Sunday At The Atlanta Dragway Commerce, Ga. Final Finish Order TOP FUEL

1. Antron Brown; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Mike Salinas; 6. Justin Ashley; 7. Billy Torrence; 8. Josh Hart; 9. Doug Foley; 10. Doug Kalitta; 11. Buddy Hull; 12. Leah Pruett; 13. Arthur Allen; 14. Joe Morrison; 15. Clay Millican.

FUNNY CAR

1. Bob Tasca III; 2. John Force; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. J.R. Todd; 5. Tim Wilkerson; 6. Blake Alexander; 7. Ron Capps; 8. Dave Richards; 9. Cruz Pedregon; 10. Paul Lee; 11. Robert Hight; 12. Terry Haddock; 13. Jim Campbell; 14. Alexis DeJoria.

PRO STOCK

1. Greg Anderson; 2. Vincent Nobile; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Deric Kramer; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Kenny Delco; 7. Aaron Stanfield; 8. Kyle Koretsky; 9. Chris McGaha; 10. Dallas Glenn; 11. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 12. Mason McGaha; 13. Fernando Cuadra; 14. Val Smeland; 15. Cristian Cuadra; 16. Troy Coughlin Jr..

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1. Scotty Pollacheck; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Angelle Sampey; 5. Joey Gladstone; 6. Andrew Hines; 7. Ryan Oehler; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Kelly Clontz; 10. Karen Stoffer; 11. John Hall; 12. Jim Underdahl; 13. Michael Phillips; 14. Jerry Savoie; 15. Steve Johnson; 16. Cory Reed.

Sunday’s Final Results

Top Fuel — Antron Brown, 3.752 seconds, 325.22 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.794 seconds, 323.81 mph.

Funny Car — Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.004, 326.48 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.015, 321.81.

Pro Stock — Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.568, 209.04 def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.598, 208.78.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 6.921, 198.35 def. Matt Smith, EBR, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Modified — Justin Bond, Pontiac Firebird, 5.738, 249.49 def. Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.724, 252.43.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Rich McPhillips Jr., 5.183, 280.14 def. Jackie Fricke, 9.273, 91.17.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Matt Gill, Chevy Camaro, 5.522, 271.02 def. Bob McCosh, Camaro, 5.542, 265.59.

Super Stock — Kent Hanley, Chevy Cavalier, 9.434, 131.86 def. Brett Candies, Ford Mustang, 9.456, 141.65.

Stock Eliminator — Greg Rowe, Chevy Camaro, 11.655, 103.78 def. Adam Davis, Chevy Nomad, 11.903, 101.72.

Super Comp — Chuck Trotter, Ford Thunderbird, 8.907, 173.23 def. Kent Hanley, Dragster, 8.906, 170.06.

Super Gas — Luke Bogacki, Chevy Corvette, 9.905, 162.24 def. Jonathan Anderson, Corvette, 9.884, 163.41.

Super Street — Tony Jones, Chevy Camaro, 10.873, 140.01 def. Keith Mayers, Porsche, 10.865, 147.94.

Top Sportsman presented by Vortech Superchargers — Dylan Stott, Ford Mustang, 6.614, 212.69 def. Sandy Wilkins, Chevy Camaro, 6.525, 208.49. Final Round-by-Round Results

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE — Antron Brown, 3.793, 317.19 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.800, 322.19; Brittany Force, 3.768, 330.63 def. Doug Foley, 3.797, 318.77; Josh Hart, 3.811, 319.37 def. Arthur Allen, 4.179, 216.83; Mike Salinas, 3.785, 324.67 def. Joe Morrison, 9.659, 82.95; Billy Torrence, 3.784, 326.32 was unopposed; Steve Torrence, 3.769, 327.03 def. Buddy Hull, 4.005, 290.88; Shawn Langdon, 4.048, 294.43 def. Leah Pruett, 4.071, 237.00; Justin Ashley, 3.746, 323.12 def. Clay Millican, Broke;

QUARTERFINALS — Langdon, 3.917, 258.52 def. Salinas, Foul – Red Light; Brown, 3.811, 321.42 def. B. Torrence, 3.820, 322.50; Force, 3.755, 328.54 def. Hart, 3.820, 321.58; S. Torrence, 3.772, 324.67 def. Ashley, 3.791, 321.50;

SEMIFINALS — S. Torrence, 4.009, 244.52 def. Langdon, 4.342, 193.71; Brown, 3.786, 320.51 def. Force, 3.785, 323.89;

FINAL — Brown, 3.752, 325.22 def. S. Torrence, 3.794, 323.81.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE — Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.963, 320.58 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 5.558, 129.95; Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.316, 214.86 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 6.027, 113.14; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.991, 307.65 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 5.341, 135.18; J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.003, 321.73 def. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, Foul – Red Light; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.224, 309.13 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.472, 193.43; John Force, Camaro, 4.049, 319.14 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.126, 306.53; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.070, 278.40 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.115, 301.74;

QUARTERFINALS — Hagan, 3.947, 324.75 def. Wilkerson, 3.985, 319.22; Force, 4.028, 315.19 def. Capps, 4.042, 313.44; Tasca III, 4.014, 326.32 def. Alexander, 4.016, 308.99; Todd, 3.991, 324.36 was unopposed;

SEMIFINALS — Force, 3.984, 325.22 def. Todd, 4.038, 318.54; Tasca III, 3.981, 327.82 def. Hagan, 3.974, 326.40;

FINAL — Tasca III, 4.004, 326.48 def. Force, 4.015, 321.81.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE — Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.592, 207.37 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.635, 208.97; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.594, 208.36 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.675, 207.62; Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.615, 208.39 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.624, 207.72 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.604, 209.30; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.563, 209.88 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.583, 209.20 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.636, 208.30; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.560, 209.82 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.663, 208.04; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.583, 210.11 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.642, 206.92;

QUARTERFINALS — Kramer, 15.346, 101.63 def. Koretsky, Foul – Red Light; Enders, 6.598, 208.94 def. Delco, 6.649, 207.59; Nobile, 6.635, 208.23 def. Stanfield, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.571, 209.46 def. Hartford, 6.612, 207.62;

SEMIFINALS — Nobile, 6.602, 207.43 def. Kramer, 6.640, 208.46; Anderson, 6.575, 208.59 def. Enders, 6.612, 208.33;

FINAL — Anderson, 6.568, 209.04 def. Nobile, 6.598, 208.78.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE — Ryan Oehler, 9.866, 87.93 def. Cory Reed, Suzuki, Broke; Angie Smith, 6.866, 198.73 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.955, 194.07; Matt Smith, 6.860, 200.71 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 11.601, 68.35; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.885, 195.99 def. Michael Phillips, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.798, 201.07 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.919, 194.69; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.887, 176.72 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.907, 193.74; Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.840, 199.49 def. John Hall, Buell, 6.921, 197.10; Scotty Pollacheck, 6.869, 195.62 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 7.129, 189.58;

QUARTERFINALS — Pollacheck, 6.808, 199.40 def. Oehler, 6.882, 191.16; Sampey, 6.866, 195.17 def. A. Smith, 6.892, 195.76; M. Smith, 6.812, 199.94 def. Gladstone, 6.813, 198.03; Krawiec, 6.816, 200.20 def. Hines, 6.852, 199.26;

SEMIFINALS — Pollacheck, 6.802, 199.32 def. Sampey, 6.916, 196.85; M. Smith, 6.824, 199.58 def. Krawiec, 6.815, 200.47;

FINAL — Pollacheck, 6.921, 198.35 def. M. Smith, Foul – Red Light.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 286; 2. Antron Brown, 258; 3. Shawn Langdon, 221; 4. Billy Torrence, 179; 5. Brittany Force, 173; 6. Josh Hart, 168; 7. Doug Kalitta, 160; 8. Justin Ashley, 158; 9. Leah Pruett, 139; 10. Clay Millican, 137.

Funny Car

1. Bob Tasca III, 307; 2. J.R. Todd, 247; 3. Matt Hagan, 207; 4. John Force, 205; 5. Ron Capps, 195; 6. Robert Hight, 184; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 183; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 148; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 142; 10. Blake Alexander, 118.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 311; 2. Erica Enders, 232; 3. Deric Kramer, 229; 4. Aaron Stanfield, 186; 5. Mason McGaha, 176; 6. Kyle Koretsky, 167; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr., 162; 8. Matt Hartford, 151; 9. Kenny Delco, 122; 10. Chris McGaha, 121.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, 276; 2. Scotty Pollacheck, 273; 3. Ryan Oehler, 262; 4. Angelle Sampey, 198; 5. Steve Johnson, 184; 6. Cory Reed, 156; 7. Angie Smith, 147; 8. Karen Stoffer, 122; 9. Joey Gladstone, 102; 10. Kelly Clontz, 96.

