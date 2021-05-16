NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Final Results

|Sunday
|At zMax Dragway
|Concord, N.C.
|Final finish order
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Josh Hart; 5. Doug Foley; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Krista Baldwin; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Billy Torrence; 10. Mike Salinas; 11. Shawn Langdon; 12. Joe Morrison; 13. Justin Ashley; 14. Arthur Allen; 15. Kyle Wurtzel; 16. Leah Pruett.
|Funny Car
1. John Force; 2. J.R. Todd; 3. Cruz Pedregon; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. Mike McIntire; 6. Matt Hagan; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Terry Haddock; 9. Ron Capps; 10. Dave Richards; 11. Jim Campbell; 12. Robert Hight; 13. Cory Lee; 14. Tim Wilkerson; 15. Blake Alexander; 16. Dale Creasy Jr..
|Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Mason McGaha; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 4. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Aaron Strong; 7. Aaron Stanfield; 8. Chris McGaha; 9. Kyle Koretsky; 10. Erica Enders; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Matt Hartford; 13. Val Smeland; 14. Kenny Delco; 15. Fernando Cuadra; 16. Cristian Cuadra.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Steve Johnson; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Karen Stoffer; 4. Joey Gladstone; 5. Hector Arana Jr; 6. Eddie Krawiec; 7. Jim Underdahl; 8. Andrew Hines; 9. Angelle Sampey; 10. Cory Reed; 11. Chip Ellis; 12. Scotty Pollacheck; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. Jerry Savoie; 15. Kelly Clontz; 16. Angie Smith.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Steve Torrence, 3.716 seconds, 329.10 mph def. Brittany Force, 3.723 seconds, 333.16 mph and Antron Brown, 3.738 seconds, 327.03 mph and Josh Hart, 3.782 seconds, 325.61 mph;
|Funny Car
John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.916, 328.78 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.944, 327.82 and Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.934, 326.87 and Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 4.057, 309.49;
|Pro Stock
Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.540, 210.80 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.558, 209.23 and Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.545, 210.80 and Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, foul;
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.729, 198.03 def. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.744, 202.48 and Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.771, 198.64 and Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.773, 198.90;
|Top Alcohol Dragster
Rachel Meyer, 5.141, 272.78 def. Karen Stalba, 5.199, 281.66 and Matthew Cummings, 5.177, 275.39 and Julie Nataas, 5.223, 273.27;
|Top Alcohol Funny Car
Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.446, 267.06 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 5.460, 270.05 and Kris Hool, Camaro, 5.529, 266.58 and DJ Cox Jr., Camaro, 5.515, 268.49;
|Competition Eliminator
David Barton, Chevy Camaro, 9.425, 100.39 def. Joel Warren, Pontiac G5, Foul – Red Light.
|Super Stock
Peter D’Agnolo, chevy Camaro, 9.909, 109.95 def. Steve Comella, Dodge Dart, Foul – Red Light.
|Stock Eliminator
Marion Stephenson, Chevy Camaro, 10.309, 123.24 def. Morgan Wilson, Chevy Nova, 11.010, 114.41.
|Super Comp
Billy Upton, Dragster, 8.906, 175.27 def. Lauren Freer, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.
|Super Gas
Jim Perry, Chevy S-10, 9.968, 166.58 def. Jeff Jensen, Chevy Corvette, 9.967, 166.85.
|Top Sportsman presented by Vortech Superchargers
Ronnie Proctor, Ford Mustang, 6.625, 210.73 def. Lester Johnson, Chevy Corvette, Broke – No Show.
|Top Fuel Harley
Jay Turner, JTR, 6.275, 222.73 def. Randal Andras, JTR, 6.400, 223.50.
|Pro Modified
Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.685, 253.75 def. Brandon Snider, Camaro, 5.717, 250.97 and Jeffery Barker, Toyota Camry, 9.984, 88.44 and Mike Castellana, Camaro, broke;
|Final round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|Round One
Doug Kalitta, 3.726, 326.08 and Josh Hart, 3.744, 327.66 def. Billy Torrence, 3.751, 328.62 and Kyle Wurtzel, 3.898, 312.06; Antron Brown, 3.804, 315.56 and Krista Baldwin, 3.855, 319.52 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.947, 245.67 and Leah Pruett, 4.310, 193.32; Brittany Force, 3.719, 333.49 and Clay Millican, 3.755, 321.81 def. Joe Morrison, 8.353, 92.06 and Justin Ashley, 3.734, 321.73; Steve Torrence, 3.707, 326.71 and Doug Foley, 3.791, 322.96 def. Mike Salinas, 3.781, 324.67 and Arthur Allen, 3.892, 297.61;
|Semifinals
Force, 3.735, 328.38 and Hart, 3.810, 308.99 def. Kalitta, 4.468, 179.83 and Millican, broke; Brown, 3.743, 327.11 and S. Torrence, 3.786, 324.59 def. Foley, 3.778, 319.45 and Baldwin, 4.220, 228.38;
|Final
S. Torrence, 3.716, 329.10 def. Force, 3.723, 333.16, Brown, 3.738, 327.03 and Hart, 3.782, 325.61.
|Funny Car
|Round One
Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.903, 325.45 and Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.955, 329.50 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.351, 271.13 and Blake Alexander, Mustang, 9.579, 71.56; John Force, Camaro, 3.926, 329.10 and Mike McIntire, Camry, 4.018, 317.19 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.146, 261.78 and Dale Creasy Jr., Dodge Charger, 12.453, 44.17; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.936, 325.06 and Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.032, 323.74 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.991, 273.88 and Cory Lee, Mustang, 4.392, 251.58; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.952, 325.53 and Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.095, 305.63 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.194, 303.16 and Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.397, 220.37;
|Semifinals
DeJoria, 3.929, 320.13 and Pedregon, 3.971, 319.52 def. Hagan, 4.036, 307.51 and Tasca III, 4.559, 189.84; Force, 3.897, 330.31 and Todd, 3.977, 321.73 def. McIntire, 4.027, 316.52 and Haddock, broke;
|Final
Force, 3.916, 328.78 def. Todd, 3.944, 327.82, Pedregon, 3.934, 326.87 and DeJoria, 4.057, 309.49.
|Pro Stock
|Round One
Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.568, 210.37 and Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.583, 209.79 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.534, 209.56 and Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.583, 210.05; Aaron Strong, Camaro, 6.536, 210.24 and Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.568, 210.24 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.555, 211.00 and Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.598, 210.44; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.535, 210.64 and Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.544, 210.64 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.578, 210.11 and Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.607, 210.11; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.534, 210.05 and Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.543, 210.24 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.561, 210.37 and Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.614, 209.79;
|Semifinals
Glenn, 6.547, 209.52 and M. McGaha, 6.568, 210.54 def. Strong, 6.554, 210.21 and Stanfield, 6.552, 210.01; Coughlin Jr., 6.549, 210.70 and Cuadra Jr., 6.575, 210.73 def. Anderson, 6.538, 210.28 and C. McGaha, 6.575, 210.60;
|Final
Glenn, 6.540, 210.80 def. M. McGaha, 6.558, 209.23, Coughlin Jr., 6.545, 210.80 and Cuadra Jr., foul.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|Round One
Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.771, 203.06 and Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.765, 200.29 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.766, 202.03 and Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.836, 199.20; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.756, 197.88 and Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.899, 195.76 def. Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 7.035, 166.13 and Angie Smith, EBR, 9.845, 85.76; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.783, 198.23 and Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.777, 200.71 def. Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.841, 197.94 and Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.873, 195.34; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.774, 202.45 and Matt Smith, EBR, 6.781, 201.25 def. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.838, 197.10 and Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.847, 196.85;
|Semifinals
M. Smith, 6.760, 202.00 and Johnson, 6.767, 197.80 def. Krawiec, 6.860, 200.92 and Hines, 7.025, 200.38; Stoffer, 6.791, 197.68 and Gladstone, 6.791, 198.61 def. Arana Jr, 6.853, 200.80 and Underdahl, 6.932, 195.17;
|Final
Johnson, 6.729, 198.03 def. M. Smith, 6.744, 202.48, Stoffer, 6.771, 198.64 and Gladstone, 6.773, 198.90.
|Point standings (top 10)
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 408; 2. Antron Brown, 332; 3. Brittany Force, 274; 4. Shawn Langdon, 248; 5. Josh Hart, 245; 6. Billy Torrence, 215; 7. Doug Kalitta, 197; 8. Justin Ashley, 194; 9. Leah Pruett, 176; 10. Clay Millican, 164.
|Funny Car
1. Bob Tasca III, 360; 2. J.R. Todd, 343; 3. John Force, 329; 4. Matt Hagan, 259; 5. Ron Capps, 235; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 228; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 218; 8. Cruz Pedregon, 216; 9. Robert Hight, 215; 10. Blake Alexander, 150.
|Pro Stock
1. Greg Anderson, 377; 2. Erica Enders, 271; 3. Mason McGaha, 270; 4. Deric Kramer, 262; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 246; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 234; 7. Dallas Glenn, 228; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 203; 9. Matt Hartford, 185; 10. Chris McGaha, 177.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Matt Smith, 377; 2. Scotty Pollacheck, 316; 3. Steve Johnson, 303; 4. Ryan Oehler, 293; 5. Angelle Sampey, 230; 6. Karen Stoffer, 194; 7. Cory Reed, 187; 8. (tie) Joey Gladstone, 180; Angie Smith, 180; 10. (tie) Kelly Clontz, 127. Eddie Krawiec, 127.
