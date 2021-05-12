CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pr. George's lifting restrictions | Unintended consequences of CDC mask guidance | Mont. Co. reopening plan | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Nevada’s Bosetti homers in NCAA-record 9th straight game

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 10:42 AM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Tyler Bosetti has homered in nine consecutive games, breaking an NCAA Division I record that stood for 30 years.

Bosetti homered to right-center field in his first at-bat Tuesday against Arizona State. It was the 11th homer in 10 games for the senior third baseman, who was at a loss to explain the feat.

“To be honest, I looked at it as a joke. I’m not going to lie,” Bosetti said. “Because I’m 5-10, 170 pounds. I would never expect myself to hit this many home runs, especially nine in a row.

“I mean, it’s a great accomplishment but something I never thought I would do.”

Georgia Tech’s Andy Bruce homered in eight straight games in 1991 and Duke’s Ryan Jackson matched the feat three years later.

Bosetti, a native of Vacaville, California, began his streak in the second game of a doubleheader at Air Force on April 24.

His power surge was somewhat unexpected. Bosetti had five homers total in his first three seasons. Asked what changed, he responded: “Honestly, nothing.”

“It’s more just your mentality, your mental game,” Bosetti said. “Over the years I’ve been here, from freshman to senior, I just have gained a better mentality when I go up to the plate: (that) you’re not going to beat me.”

He finished 4-for-5 and drove in three runs on Tuesday as Nevada lost to Arizona State 14-11.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

