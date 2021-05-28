CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: More work needed to make next holiday safer | Are employers getting 'safe to return' messaging right? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Netherlands goalkeeper Cillessen tests…

Netherlands goalkeeper Cillessen tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 6:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen will not travel with the national team to a pre-European Championship training camp in Portugal after testing positive for COVID-19, the Dutch soccer association said Friday.

The Valencia goalkeeper is symptom-free and medical staff are closely monitoring his condition.

“As soon as it is medically responsible, he will join the team,” the association said.

Frank de Boer is taking his squad to Lagos, Portugal, on Saturday for a training camp, including a friendly against Scotland on June 2.

The Netherlands opens its Euro 2020 campaign in Amsterdam on June 13 against Ukraine in the Group C game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Pentagon wants to use its biggest IT program to test 'colorless' software appropriation

For IT, cyber policy goals, dig beneath the numbers of Biden’s 2022 request

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

2022 budget calls for federal pay raise, hiring boosts at several agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up