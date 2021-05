NCAA Women Results

At Grayhawk Golf Club Scottsdale, Ariz. Yardage: 6,323. Par: 72 Wednesday Seeds in parentheses Finals Mississippi (4) def. Oklahoma State…

At Grayhawk Golf Club Scottsdale, Ariz. Yardage: 6,323. Par: 72 Wednesday Seeds in parentheses Finals Mississippi (4) def. Oklahoma State (3), 4-1

Kennedy Swann, Mississippi, def. Maja Stark, Oklahoma State, 2 and 1.

Andrea Lignell, Mississippi, def. Isabella Fierro, Oklahoma State, 2 and 1.

Chiara Tamburlini, Mississippi, def. Lianna Bailey, Oklahoma State, 6 and 5.

Julia Johnson, Mississippi, def. Rina Tatematsu, Oklahoma State, 4 and 3.

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State, def. Smilla Sonderby, Mississippi, 4 and 3.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.