NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

The Associated Press

May 31, 2021, 1:13 PM

At USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium
Oklahoma City
All Times EDT
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Thursday, June 3

Oklahoma vs. James Madison, Noon

Oklahoma St. vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.

UCLA vs. Florida St., 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Oklahoma-James Madison winner vs. Oklahoma St.-Georgia winner, 7 p.m.

Alabama-Arizona winner vs. UCLA-Florida St. winner, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Oklahoma-James Madison loser vs. Oklahoma St.-Georgia loser, Noon

Alabama-Arizona loser vs. UCLA-Florida St. loser, 2:30 p.m.

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

TBD, 1 p.m.

TBD, 3:30 p.m.

Championship Series
Monday, June 7

TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8

TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

TBD, 7 p.m.

