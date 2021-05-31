NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance The Associated Press

At USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Oklahoma City All Times EDT Double Elimination; x-if necessary Thursday, June 3 Oklahoma vs. James Madison, Noon Oklahoma St. vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m. Alabama vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. UCLA vs. Florida St., 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 4 Oklahoma-James Madison winner vs. Oklahoma St.-Georgia winner, 7 p.m. Alabama-Arizona winner vs. UCLA-Florida St. winner, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5 Oklahoma-James Madison loser vs. Oklahoma St.-Georgia loser, Noon Alabama-Arizona loser vs. UCLA-Florida St. loser, 2:30 p.m. TBD, 7 p.m. TBD, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6 TBD, 1 p.m. TBD, 3:30 p.m. Championship Series Monday, June 7 TBD, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 TBD, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 TBD, 7 p.m.