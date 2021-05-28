NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals Glance

All Times EDT (Best-of-3; x-if necessary) Host school is home team for Game 1; visiting school is home team for…

All Times EDT (Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

Host school is home team for Game 1; visiting school is home team for Game 2; coin flip determines home team for Game 3

At Norman, Okla.

Friday, May 28: Oklahoma 4, Washington 2

Saturday, May 29: Oklahoma (49-2) vs. Washington (45-13), 3 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 30: Oklahoma vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

At Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Friday, May 28: Alabama 4, Kentucky 3

Saturday, May 29: Alabama (49-7) vs. Kentucky (43-15) 2 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 30: Alabama vs. Kentucky 4 p.m.

At Columbia, Mo.

Friday, May 28: Missouri (41-15) vs. James Madison (37-1), 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 29: Missouri vs. James Madison, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 30: Missouri vs. James Madison, Noon or 2 p.m.

At Fayetteville, Ark.

Friday, May 28: Arizona 10, Arkansas 4

Saturday, May 29: Arkansas (43-10) vs. Arizona (40-13), 5 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 30: Arkansas vs. Arizona, 9 p.m.

At Stillwater, Okla.

Friday, May 28: Oklahoma St. 6, Texas 1

Saturday, May 29: Oklahoma St. (46-9) vs. Texas(42-13), 4 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 30: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, 6 p.m.

At Baton Rouge

Thursday, May 27: Florida St. 1, LSU 0

Friday, May 28: LSU (35-21) vs. Florida St. 4, LSU 3, 9 innings, Florida St. advances

At Gainesville, Fla.

Friday, May 28: Georgia 4, Florida 0

Saturday, May 29: Florida (45-10) vs. Georgia (33-21), Noon

x-Sunday, May 30: Florida vs. Georgia, Noon

At Los Angeles

Thursday, May 27: Virginia Tech 7, UCLA 2

Friday, May 28: UCLA (44-5) vs. Virginia Tech (37-13), 9:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 29: UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, 9:30 p.m.

