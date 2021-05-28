NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals Glance

|All Times EDT
|(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
Host school is home team for Game 1; visiting school is home team for Game 2; coin flip determines home team for Game 3
|At Norman, Okla.
Friday, May 28: Oklahoma 4, Washington 2
Saturday, May 29: Oklahoma (49-2) vs. Washington (45-13), 3 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 30: Oklahoma vs. Washington, 4 p.m.
|At Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Friday, May 28: Alabama 4, Kentucky 3
Saturday, May 29: Alabama (49-7) vs. Kentucky (43-15) 2 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 30: Alabama vs. Kentucky 4 p.m.
|At Columbia, Mo.
Friday, May 28: Missouri (41-15) vs. James Madison (37-1), 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 29: Missouri vs. James Madison, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 30: Missouri vs. James Madison, Noon or 2 p.m.
|At Fayetteville, Ark.
Friday, May 28: Arizona 10, Arkansas 4
Saturday, May 29: Arkansas (43-10) vs. Arizona (40-13), 5 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 30: Arkansas vs. Arizona, 9 p.m.
|At Stillwater, Okla.
Friday, May 28: Oklahoma St. 6, Texas 1
Saturday, May 29: Oklahoma St. (46-9) vs. Texas(42-13), 4 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 30: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, 6 p.m.
|At Baton Rouge
Thursday, May 27: Florida St. 1, LSU 0
Friday, May 28: LSU (35-21) vs. Florida St. 4, LSU 3, 9 innings, Florida St. advances
|At Gainesville, Fla.
Friday, May 28: Georgia 4, Florida 0
Saturday, May 29: Florida (45-10) vs. Georgia (33-21), Noon
x-Sunday, May 30: Florida vs. Georgia, Noon
|At Los Angeles
Thursday, May 27: Virginia Tech 7, UCLA 2
Friday, May 28: UCLA (44-5) vs. Virginia Tech (37-13), 9:30 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 29: UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, 9:30 p.m.
