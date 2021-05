NCAA Division I Softball Regionals Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT (Double elimination; x-if necessary) Norman (Okla.) Regional Friday, May 21 Wichita State 9, Texas A&M 7 Oklahoma 19, Morgan State 0 Saturday, May 22 Oklahoma 7, Wichita State 5 Texas A&M 10, Morgan State 3, Morgan State eliminated Wichita State 9, Texas A&M 6, Texas A&M eliminated Sunday, May 23 Game 6 – Oklahoma (47-2) vs. Wichita State (41-12-1), 4 p.m. x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m. Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional Friday, May 21 Clemson 8, Troy 0 Alabama 9, Alabama State 0 Saturday, May 22 Alabama 6, Clemson 0 Troy 8, Alabama State 0, Alabama State eliminated Clemson 4, Troy 2, Troy eliminated Sunday, May 23 Alabama 5, Clemson 0, Alabama advances Seattle Regional Friday, May 21 Michigan 2, Seattle 0 Washington 3, Portland State 0 Saturday, May 22 Michigan 2, Washington 1 Seattle 6, Portland State 5, Portland State eliminated Washington 8, Seattle 0, Seattle eliminated Sunday, May 23 Game 6 – Michigan (38-6) vs. Washington (43-12), 8 p.m. x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 10:30 p.m. Lexington (Ky.) Regional Friday, May 21 Notre Dame 3, Miami (Ohio) 2 Kentucky 3, Northwestern 2 Saturday, May 22 Notre Dame 12, Kentucky 3, 5 innings Northwestern 7, Miami (Ohio) 1, Miami eliminated Kentucky 7, Northwestern 2, Northwestern eliminated Sunday, May 23 Kentucky 7, Notre Dame 0 Kentucky 4, Notre Dame 0, Kentucky advances Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional Friday, May 21 Tennessee 8, Eastern Kentucky 1 James Madison 4, Liberty 3, 10 innings Saturday, May 22 James Madison 3, Tennessee 1 Liberty 5, Eastern Kentucky 1, Eastern Kentucky eliminated Liberty 6, Tennessee 4, Tennessee eliminated Sunday, May 23 James Madison 8, Liberty 5, James Madison advances Tucson (Ariz.) Regional Friday, May 21 Mississippi 5, Villanova 1 Arizona 7 UMBC 0 Saturday, May 22 Arizona 12, Mississippi 6 Villanova 4, UMBC 3. UMBC eliminated. Mississippi 6, Villanova 2, Villanova eliminated Sunday, May 23 Game 6 – Arizona (38-13) vs. Mississippi (37-21), 8 p.m. x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 10:30 p.m. Columbia (Mo.) Regional Friday, May 21 N. Iowa 8, Iowa State 0 Missouri 8, UIC 0 Saturday, May 22 Missouri 4, N. Iowa 0 Iowa State 4, UIC 0, UIC eliminated Iowa State, N. Iowa 3, N. Iowa eliminated Sunday, May 23 Missouri 5, Iowa State 0, Missouri advances Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional Friday, May 17 Arkansas 8, Manhattan 0 South Dakota State 7, Stanford 1 Saturday, May 22 Arkansas 4, South Dakota State 0 Stanford 11, Manhattan 2, Manhattan eliminated Stanford 2, South Dakota State 1, 10 innings, South Dakota State eliminated Sunday, May 23 Arkansas 7, Stanford 3, Arkansas advances Stillwater (Okla.) Regional Friday, May 21 Oklahoma State 10, Campbell 0 Mississippi St. 3, Boston U. 1 Saturday, May 22 Oklahoma State 9, Mississippi St. 3 Campbell 7, Boston U. 1, Boston U. eliminated Mississippi St. 12, Campbell 0, Campbell eliminated Sunday, May 23 Oklahoma State 10, Mississippi St. 2, Oklahoma State advances Baton Rouge (La.) Regional Friday, May 21 LSU 10, McNeese State 2 Louisiana-Lafayette 1, George Washington 0, 11 innings Saturday, May 22 LSU 10, Louisiana-Lafayette 3 McNeese State 12, George Washington 0, George Washington eliminated Louisiana-Lafayette 4, McNeese State 0, McNeese State eliminated Sunday, May 23 Louisiana-Lafayette 2, LSU 0 Game 7 – LSU (34-20) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (47-11), 4:30 p.m. Austin (Texas) Regional Friday, May 21 Texas 12, St. Francis (Pa.) 0 Texas State 5, Oregon 1 Saturday, May 22 Texas 6, Texas State 0 Oregon 7, St. Francis (Pa.) 0, St. Francis (Pa.) eliminated Oregon 2, Texas State 0, Texas State eliminated Sunday, May 23 Game 6 – Texas (41-11) vs. Oregon (39-15), 4 p.m. x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 7:30 p.m. Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional Friday, May 21 UCF 5, Auburn 4 Florida State 6, Kennesaw State 2 Saturday, May 22 Florida State 3, UCF 0 Kennesaw State 1, Auburn 0, Auburn eliminated UCF 2, Kennesaw State 0, Kennesaw State eliminated Sunday, May 23 Game 6 – Florida State 2, UCF 0, Florida State advances Athens (Ga.) Regional Friday, May 21 Duke 2, UNC-Greensboro 0 Georgia 11, W. Kentucky 3 Saturday, May 22 Georgia 1, Duke 0 W. Kentucky 8, UNC-Greensboro 4, UNC-Greensboro eliminated Duke 4, W. Kentucky 0, 12 innings, W. Kentucky eliminated Sunday, May 23 Georgia 10, Duke 9, Georgia advances Tempe (Ariz.) Regional Thursday, May 20 Arizona State 7, S. Illinois 4 Virginia Tech 5, BYU 2 Friday, May 21 Virginia Tech 8, Arizona State 2 BYU 7, S. Illinois 2, S. Illinois eliminated BYU 9, Arizona State 8, Arizona State eliminated Saturday, May 22 Virginia Tech 11, BYU 3, Virginia Tech advances Gainesville (Fla.) Regional Friday, May 21 S. Alabama 2, Baylor 0 Florida 1, South Florida 0 Saturday, May 22 Florida 10, S. Alabama 0 South Florida 5, Baylor 0, Baylor eliminated South Florida 1, S. Alabama 0, S. Alabama eliminated Sunday, May 23 Florida 8, South Florida 1, Florida advances Los Angeles Regional Friday, May 21 Fresno State 3, Minnesota 0 UCLA 8, Long Beach State 0 Saturday, May 22 UCLA 5, Fresno State 4, 8 innings Minnesota 11, Long Beach State 0. Long Beach State eliminated Minnesota 6, Fresno State 3, Freson State eliminated Sunday, May 23 Game 6 – UCLA (43-4) vs. Minnesota (31-12), 6 p.m. x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 8:30 p.m.