Nashville gets 1st win of season downing New England 2-0

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 4:49 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored a first-half goal and Alex Muyl added one in the second and Nashville upended Eastern Conference leader New England 2-0 on Saturday.

Sapong scored on a sliding left-footed tap-in off a header from Walker Zimmerman at the 25th minute. The 1-0 lead marked Nashville’s (1-0-3) first lead of the season.

New England appeared to have tied it at the 48th minute on an apparent goal by Adam Buksa but officials ruled Arnór Ingvi Traustason to be offside. Later, Buksa’s leaping header at the the 63rd minute hit the post.

Muyl scored at the 75th minute when he took a Revs (2-1-1) giveaway and fired a low shot that outstretched keeper Matt Turner couldn’t catch up with.

