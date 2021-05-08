NASCAR-Xfinity Steakhouse Elite 200 Results

Saturday At Darlington Raceway Darlington, S.C. Lap length: 1.37 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (16) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 148…

Saturday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (16) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 148 laps, 48 points.

2. (24) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 148, 43.

3. (22) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 148, 35.

4. (7) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 148, 41.

5. (12) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 148, 32.

6. (20) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 148, 38.

7. (13) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 148, 32.

8. (11) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 148, 36.

9. (23) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 148, 28.

10. (8) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 148, 46.

11. (19) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 148, 26.

12. (1) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 148, 40.

13. (4) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 148, 24.

14. (14) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 148, 30.

15. (33) Ryan Ellis, Toyota, 148, 22.

16. (17) David Starr, Toyota, 148, 21.

17. (29) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 148, 23.

18. (10) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 148, 24.

19. (3) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 148, 24.

20. (36) Tanner Berryhill, Chevrolet, 148, 17.

21. (35) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 148, 16.

22. (15) Timmy Hill, Ford, 148, 0.

23. (9) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 148, 14.

24. (39) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 148, 0.

25. (38) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 148, 0.

26. (34) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 148, 11.

27. (6) Riley Herbst, Ford, 148, 11.

28. (25) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, accident, 147, 9.

29. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 147, 21.

30. (28) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 146, 7.

31. (31) Jesse Little, Toyota, 146, 6.

32. (26) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 142, 5.

33. (40) Matt Jaskol, Ford, 142, 4.

34. (18) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 140, 3.

35. (27) Brandon Gdovic, Toyota, 140, 2.

36. (30) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 132, 1.

37. (37) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, accident, 107, 1.

38. (21) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, suspension, 48, 1.

39. (32) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, accident, 44, 1.

40. (5) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 148, 19.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 98.737 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 2 minutes, 51 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.422 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 43 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Allmendinger 0-3; A.Cindric 4-15; N.Gragson 16-25; A.Cindric 26-47; N.Gragson 48; D.Hemric 49-86; A.Allmendinger 87-89; H.Burton 90-99; N.Gragson 100-128; H.Burton 129-130; J.Berry 131-137; J.Allgaier 138-145; J.Berry 146; J.Allgaier 147-148

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): N.Gragson, 3 times for 40 laps; D.Hemric, 1 time for 38 laps; A.Cindric, 2 times for 34 laps; H.Burton, 2 times for 12 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 10 laps; J.Berry, 2 times for 8 laps; A.Allmendinger, 2 times for 6 laps.

Wins: A.Cindric, 2; J.Allgaier, 2; A.Allmendinger, 1; J.Burton, 1; M.Snider, 1; J.Berry, 1; T.Gibbs, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Cindric, 388; 2. D.Hemric, 349; 3. H.Burton, 321; 4. A.Allmendinger, 297; 5. J.Burton, 294; 6. J.Haley, 293; 7. J.Allgaier, 265; 8. M.Snider, 263; 9. J.Clements, 253; 10. N.Gragson, 236; 11. B.Jones, 233; 12. M.Annett, 213; 13. B.Brown, 205; 14. R.Herbst, 187; 15. T.Martins, 170; 16. J.Berry, 169.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

