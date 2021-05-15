NASCAR-Xfinity Drydene 200 Results

Saturday At Dover International Speedway Dover, Del. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (16) Austin Cindric, Ford,…

Saturday

At Dover International Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (16) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200 laps, 51 points.

2. (6) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 54.

3. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 53.

4. (7) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200, 48.

5. (14) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 200, 38.

6. (5) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200, 44.

7. (11) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 34.

8. (12) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 200, 31.

9. (1) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 200, 28.

10. (19) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 200, 27.

11. (13) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

12. (8) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 25.

13. (10) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 199, 24.

14. (31) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 199, 23.

15. (3) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 199, 32.

16. (15) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 199, 21.

17. (20) Riley Herbst, Ford, 198, 21.

18. (28) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 198, 19.

19. (18) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 198, 18.

20. (17) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 198, 17.

21. (24) BJ McLeod, Toyota, 198, 0.

22. (32) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 198, 15.

23. (27) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 197, 14.

24. (26) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 196, 0.

25. (37) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 196, 12.

26. (23) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 195, 11.

27. (39) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 195, 10.

28. (25) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 194, 9.

29. (36) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 193, 8.

30. (22) Timmy Hill, Ford, 193, 0.

31. (40) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 192, 6.

32. (30) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 182, 0.

33. (34) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, engine, 155, 4.

34. (35) Kyle Sieg, Ford, accident, 83, 3.

35. (4) Brandon Jones, Toyota, accident, 68, 8.

36. (9) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, accident, 67, 0.

37. (33) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, accident, 57, 1.

38. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 57, 1.

39. (38) Matt Jaskol, Ford, accident, 56, 1.

40. (21) David Starr, Toyota, overheating, 18, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 94.999 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 6 minutes, 20 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 3.796 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 45 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hemric 0-1; J.Allgaier 2-48; B.McLeod 49; T.Martins 50-54; J.Allgaier 55-74; J.Berry 75-91; J.Allgaier 92-113; J.Berry 114-144; J.Allgaier 145-149; A.Cindric 150-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 4 times for 94 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 51 laps; J.Berry, 2 times for 48 laps; T.Martins, 1 time for 5 laps; D.Hemric, 1 time for 1 lap; B.McLeod, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Cindric, 3; J.Allgaier, 2; A.Allmendinger, 1; J.Burton, 1; M.Snider, 1; J.Berry, 1; T.Gibbs, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Cindric, 437; 2. D.Hemric, 375; 3. H.Burton, 363; 4. A.Allmendinger, 342; 5. J.Burton, 318; 6. J.Allgaier, 316; 7. N.Gragson, 300; 8. J.Haley, 292; 9. M.Snider, 282; 10. J.Clements, 277; 11. M.Annett, 244; 12. B.Jones, 240; 13. B.Brown, 231; 14. J.Berry, 222; 15. R.Herbst, 206; 16. R.Sieg, 196.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

