NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Toyota Tundra 225 Results

Saturday At Circuits of the Americas Austin, Texas. Lap length: 3.41 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (5) Todd Gilliland,…

Saturday

At Circuits of the Americas

Austin, Texas.

Lap length: 3.41 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 41 laps, 52 points.

2. (2) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 41, 49.

3. (1) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 41, 48.

4. (23) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 41, 33.

5. (3) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 41, 41.

6. (21) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 41, 39.

7. (17) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 41, 30.

8. (15) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 41, 29.

9. (9) Austin Hill, Toyota, 41, 28.

10. (11) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 41, 43.

11. (26) Paul Menard, Toyota, 41, 26.

12. (6) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 41, 28.

13. (13) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 41, 24.

14. (28) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 41, 23.

15. (4) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 41, 38.

16. (29) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 41, 21.

17. (16) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 41, 24.

18. (8) Parker Chase, Toyota, 41, 19.

19. (24) Camden Murphy, Toyota, ontrack, 19.

20. (12) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 41, 17.

21. (19) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 41, 24.

22. (27) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 41, 15.

23. (32) Lawless Alan, Toyota, 41, 14.

24. (22) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 41, 14.

25. (30) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 41, 12.

26. (14) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 41, 15.

27. (31) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 41, 10.

28. (33) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 41, 9.

29. (25) Michele Abbate, Toyota, 41, 8.

30. (34) Cory Roper, Ford, 41, 7.

31. (36) Tanner Gray, Ford, 40, 6.

32. (18) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, 40, 5.

33. (20) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 39, 4.

34. (35) Roger Reuse, Chevrolet, 38, 3.

35. (10) Christian Eckes, Toyota, suspension, 36, 2.

36. (7) Cameron Lawrence, Chevrolet, 34, 1.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

