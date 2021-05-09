NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Results

Sunday At Darlington Raceway Darlington, S.C. Lap length: 1.37 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 293 laps, 60 points.

2. (14) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 293, 48.

3. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 293, 43.

4. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 293, 43.

5. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 293, 48.

6. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 293, 37.

7. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 293, 33.

8. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 293, 35.

9. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 293, 29.

10. (20) Ryan Newman, Ford, 292, 27.

11. (22) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 292, 26.

12. (10) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 292, 36.

13. (12) Joey Logano, Ford, 292, 33.

14. (21) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 292, 28.

15. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 291, 22.

16. (9) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 291, 21.

17. (19) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 291, 21.

18. (26) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 291, 19.

19. (8) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 290, 18.

20. (28) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 290, 17.

21. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 290, 16.

22. (30) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 290, 15.

23. (15) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 290, 14.

24. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 290, 13.

25. (29) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 290, 12.

26. (25) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 289, 11.

27. (13) Michael McDowell, Ford, 288, 10.

28. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 288, 0.

29. (34) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 286, 0.

30. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 286, 7.

31. (36) James Davison, Chevrolet, 286, 6.

32. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 285, 0.

33. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 245, 4.

34. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, garage, 188, 0.

35. (17) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 106, 2.

36. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 97, 1.

37. (27) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 5, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.568 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 14 minutes, 21 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.571 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 36 laps.

Lead Changes: 19 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Keselowski 0-4; K.Harvick 5-13; Ky.Busch 14-21; M.Truex 22-24; T.Reddick 25; C.Ware 26; M.Truex 27-60; T.Reddick 61; R.Chastain 62-71; M.Truex 72-92; D.Hamlin 93; M.Truex 94-110; D.Hamlin 111-114; M.Truex 115-144; C.Buescher 145; K.Harvick 146; C.Bell 147-149; M.Truex 150-187; Ky.Busch 188; M.Truex 189-293

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): M.Truex, 7 times for 248 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 10 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 10 laps; Ky.Busch, 2 times for 9 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 5 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Ware, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: M.Truex, 3; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; K.Larson, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; A.Bowman, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 529; 2. M.Truex, 454; 3. W.Byron, 428; 4. J.Logano, 406; 5. R.Blaney, 405; 6. K.Larson, 385; 7. K.Harvick, 385; 8. C.Elliott, 382; 9. B.Keselowski, 379; 10. Ky.Busch, 373; 11. C.Bell, 320; 12. A.Dillon, 316; 13. C.Buescher, 287; 14. A.Bowman, 281; 15. M.McDowell, 278; 16. T.Reddick, 268.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

