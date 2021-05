Mutua Madrid Open Results

Thursday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €2,614,465 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Cristian Garin (16), Chile, def. Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-1.

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

John Isner, United States, def. Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Matteo Berrettini (8), Italy, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (4), Slovakia, def. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz, Germany, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 10-7.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, walkover.

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6), France, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, def. Zheng Saisai, China, and Ellen Perez, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-4.

