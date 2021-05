Mutua Madrid Open Results

Monday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €2,614,465 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Monday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

Monday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €2,614,465

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Monday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

John Isner, United States, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (8), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Zhang Shuai and Xu Yifan (7), China, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-4, 6-3.

