Mutua Madrid Open Results

Saturday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €2,614,465 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

Saturday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €2,614,465

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Yoshihito Nishioka (2), Japan, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-4.

Gianluca Mager, Italy, def. Egor Gerasimov (9), Belarus, 6-4, 6-3.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Radu Albot (14), Moldova, 6-3, 6-4.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Emil Ruusuvuori (8), Finland, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.