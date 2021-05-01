Mutua Madrid Open Results

Saturday
At Caja Magica
Madrid
Purse: €2,614,465
Surface: Red clay
MADRID (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Yoshihito Nishioka (2), Japan, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-4.
Gianluca Mager, Italy, def. Egor Gerasimov (9), Belarus, 6-4, 6-3.
Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Radu Albot (14), Moldova, 6-3, 6-4.
Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Emil Ruusuvuori (8), Finland, 6-2, 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
