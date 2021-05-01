CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Mutua Madrid Open Results

Mutua Madrid Open Results

The Associated Press

May 1, 2021, 7:30 AM

Saturday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €2,614,465

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Yoshihito Nishioka (2), Japan, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-4.

Gianluca Mager, Italy, def. Egor Gerasimov (9), Belarus, 6-4, 6-3.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Radu Albot (14), Moldova, 6-3, 6-4.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Emil Ruusuvuori (8), Finland, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

