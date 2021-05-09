Mutua Madrid Open Results

Sunday
At Caja Magica
Madrid
Purse: €2,614,465
Surface: Red clay
MADRID (AP) _ Results Sunday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Matteo Berrettini (8), Italy, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, 1-6, 6-3, 10-8.
