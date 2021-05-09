CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Mutua Madrid Open Results

Mutua Madrid Open Results

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 10:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €2,614,465

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Sunday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Matteo Berrettini (8), Italy, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, 1-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up