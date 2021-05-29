CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics | Vaccines for Prince George's students at high schools | How does Metro recover? | Region's vaccine progress
Mukhtar’s goals rally Nashville to 2-2 draw with Atlanta

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 6:22 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored two late goals to help Nashville rally for a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United on Saturday.

Mukhtar closed the deficit with a left-footed shot into the right corner in the 80th minute and tied it on a right-footed putback into the left corner in the 83rd.

Nashville (2-0-5), with the Seattle Sounders, remained one of the two last unbeaten teams in the 2021 MLS season.

Atlanta United (2-1-4) opened the scoring in the sixth minute, snapping Nashville’s shutout streak at 413 scoreless minutes. Marcelino Moreno put an excellent first touch on a long pass from Miles Robinson and finished with a right-footed shot.

Erik López’s first MLS goal made it 2-0 for Atlanta in the 51st minute. He tapped in George Bello’s cross off the outside of his right foot.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

