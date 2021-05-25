MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » Modric extends contract with…

Modric extends contract with Real Madrid until June 2022

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 10:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Luka Modric’s contract with Real Madrid has been extended until June 2022, the club said on Tuesday.

The move will keep the 35-year-old Croatian midfielder at the club for a full decade. He joined the Spanish powerhouse from Tottenham in 2012.

Madrid failed to win a title for the first time since the 2009-10 season. It finished two points behind city rival Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league and was eliminated by Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals.

It remains unclear if Zinedine Zidane will remain as Madrid’s coach for next season. He said he would be discussing his future with the club.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

Congress frustrated by VA’s changing and inaccurate cost estimates for EHR project

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up