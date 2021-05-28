MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, May 23 Goals Javier Hernandez, LA 7 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 6 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 4 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF…

Through Sunday, May 23

Goals Javier Hernandez, LA 7 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 6 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 4 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 4 Jesus Medina, NYC 4 Alan Pulido, KC 4 Rubio Rubin, RSL 4

8 players tied with 3

Assists Fabio, NYR 4 Carles Gil, NE 4 Joao Paulo, SEA 4 Cade Cowell, SJ 3 Damir Kreilach, RSL 3 Ronald Matarrita, CIN 3 Jamiro Monteiro, PHI 3 Lewis Morgan, MCF 3 Romell Quioto, MTL 3

33 players tied with 2

___

Shots Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 31 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 29 Alan Pulido, KC 27 Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 24 Adam Buksa, NE 22 Daniel Salloi, KC 21 Edison Flores, DC 20 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 20 Randall Leal, NSH 20 Robin Lod, MIN 20 Memo Rodriguez, HOU 20

___

Shots on Goal Randall Leal, NSH 14 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 12 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 11 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 11 Jesus Medina, NYC 10 Cade Cowell, SJ 9 Javier Hernandez, LA 9 Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 9 Adam Buksa, NE 8 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 8

___

Cautions Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 5 Eric Remedi, SJ 4

9 players tied with 3

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 5 0 5 Eric Remedi, SJ 4 0 4

12 players tied with 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Logan Ketterer, POR 0.00 Tyler Miller, MIN 0.00 Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.33 Stefan Frei, SEA 0.40 Jon Kempin, DC 0.67 Joe Willis, NSH 0.67 Andre Blake, PHI 0.71 Brad Guzan, ATL 0.83 Eloy Room, CLB 0.83 Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL 0.90

___

Shutouts Andre Blake, PHI 4 Pedro Gallese, ORL 4 Joe Willis, NSH 4 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 2 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 2 Stefan Frei, SEA 2 Brad Guzan, ATL 2 Sean Johnson, NYC 2 Logan Ketterer, POR 2 Tyler Miller, MIN 2 Eloy Room, CLB 2 Matt Turner, NE 2 William Yarbrough, COL 2

___

Saves Jonathan Bond, LA 28 Andre Blake, PHI 27 Brad Stuver, ATX 27 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 22 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 21 John McCarthy, MCF 21 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 20 Brad Guzan, ATL 20 Matt Turner, NE 19 Alex Bono, TOR 18 Marko Maric, HOU 18 Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 18

___

