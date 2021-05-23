MLS Leaders

Through Saturday, May 22 Goals Javier Hernandez, LA 7 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 5 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 4 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF…

Through Saturday, May 22

Goals Javier Hernandez, LA 7 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 5 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 4 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 4 Jesus Medina, NYC 4 Alan Pulido, KC 4 Rubio Rubin, RSL 4

8 players tied with 3

Assists Fabio, NYR 4 Carles Gil, NE 4 Cade Cowell, SJ 3 Damir Kreilach, RSL 3 Ronald Matarrita, CIN 3 Lewis Morgan, MCF 3 Joao Paulo, SEA 3 Romell Quioto, MTL 3

32 players tied with 2

___

Shots Valentin Castellanos, NYC 29 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 29 Alan Pulido, KC 27 Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 24 Adam Buksa, NE 22 Daniel Salloi, KC 21 Edison Flores, DC 20 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 20 Robin Lod, MIN 20 Memo Rodriguez, HOU 20

___

Shots on Goal Randall Leal, NSH 13 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 11 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 11 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 11 Jesus Medina, NYC 10 Cade Cowell, SJ 9 Javier Hernandez, LA 9 Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 9 Adam Buksa, NE 8 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 8

___

Cautions Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 5 Eric Remedi, SJ 4

7 players tied with 3

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 5 0 5 Eric Remedi, SJ 4 0 4

9 players tied with 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Logan Ketterer, POR 0.00 Tyler Miller, MIN 0.00 Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.33 Stefan Frei, SEA 0.40 Jon Kempin, DC 0.50 Brad Guzan, ATL 0.80 Joe Willis, NSH 0.80 Andre Blake, PHI 0.83 Eloy Room, CLB 0.83 Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL 0.90

___

Shutouts Pedro Gallese, ORL 4 Andre Blake, PHI 3 Joe Willis, NSH 3 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 2 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 2 Stefan Frei, SEA 2 Brad Guzan, ATL 2 Sean Johnson, NYC 2 Logan Ketterer, POR 2 Tyler Miller, MIN 2 Eloy Room, CLB 2 Matt Turner, NE 2 William Yarbrough, COL 2

___

Saves Jonathan Bond, LA 28 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 22 Brad Stuver, ATX 22 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 21 John McCarthy, MCF 21 Andre Blake, PHI 20 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 20 Brad Guzan, ATL 19 Matt Turner, NE 19 Alex Bono, TOR 18 Marko Maric, HOU 18 Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 18

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.