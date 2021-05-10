MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, May 9 Goals Javier Hernandez, LA 6 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 5 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 4 Caden Clark, NYR…

Through Sunday, May 9

Goals Javier Hernandez, LA 6 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 5 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 4 Caden Clark, NYR 3 Cristian Dajome, VAN 3 Jesus Medina, NYC 3 Nani, ORL 3 Rubio Rubin, RSL 3

15 players tied with 2

Assists Fabio, NYR 4 Cade Cowell, SJ 3 Damir Kreilach, RSL 3

9 players tied with 2

___

Shots Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 22 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 21 Randall Leal, NSH 15 Robert Beric, CHI 14 Adam Buksa, NE 14 Memo Rodriguez, HOU 14 Michael Barrios, COL 13 Edison Flores, DC 13 Jhonder Cadiz, NSH 12 Cade Cowell, SJ 12 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 12 Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 12 Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 12

___

Shots on Goal Randall Leal, NSH 11 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 11 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 10 Cade Cowell, SJ 7 Javier Hernandez, LA 7 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 7 Caden Clark, NYR 6 Jesus Medina, NYC 6 Nani, ORL 6

7 players tied with 5

___

Cautions Eric Remedi, SJ 4 Chase Gasper, MIN 3 Anibal Godoy, NSH 3 Gregore, MCF 3 Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3

21 players tied with 2

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Eric Remedi, SJ 4 0 4 Chase Gasper, MIN 3 0 3 Anibal Godoy, NSH 3 0 3 Gregore, MCF 3 0 3 Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3 0 3

24 players tied with 2

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Eloy Room, CLB 0.33 Stefan Frei, SEA 0.50 Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.50 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 0.75 Sean Johnson, NYC 0.75 Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL 0.86 Andre Blake, PHI 1.00 Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00 Pablo Sisniega, LFC 1.00 Joe Willis, NSH 1.00

___

Shutouts Andre Blake, PHI 2 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 2 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 2 Stefan Frei, SEA 2 Pedro Gallese, ORL 2 Sean Johnson, NYC 2 Eloy Room, CLB 2 Joe Willis, NSH 2 William Yarbrough, COL 2

7 players tied with 1

___

Saves Jonathan Bond, LA 20 Brad Stuver, ATX 20 Brad Guzan, ATL 17 Andre Blake, PHI 15 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 14 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 14 Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 14 Matt Turner, NE 14 Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 13 Stefan Frei, SEA 12 William Yarbrough, COL 12

___

