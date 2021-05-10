MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, May 9
|Goals
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|6
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|5
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|4
|Caden Clark, NYR
|3
|Cristian Dajome, VAN
|3
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|3
|Nani, ORL
|3
|Rubio Rubin, RSL
|3
15 players tied with 2
|Assists
|Fabio, NYR
|4
|Cade Cowell, SJ
|3
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|3
9 players tied with 2
___
|Shots
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|22
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|21
|Randall Leal, NSH
|15
|Robert Beric, CHI
|14
|Adam Buksa, NE
|14
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|14
|Michael Barrios, COL
|13
|Edison Flores, DC
|13
|Jhonder Cadiz, NSH
|12
|Cade Cowell, SJ
|12
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|12
|Emanuel Reynoso, MIN
|12
|Maximiliano Urruti, HOU
|12
___
|Shots on Goal
|Randall Leal, NSH
|11
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|11
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|10
|Cade Cowell, SJ
|7
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|7
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|7
|Caden Clark, NYR
|6
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|6
|Nani, ORL
|6
7 players tied with 5
___
|Cautions
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|4
|Chase Gasper, MIN
|3
|Anibal Godoy, NSH
|3
|Gregore, MCF
|3
|Eduardo Lopez, SJ
|3
21 players tied with 2
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|4
|0
|4
|Chase Gasper, MIN
|3
|0
|3
|Anibal Godoy, NSH
|3
|0
|3
|Gregore, MCF
|3
|0
|3
|Eduardo Lopez, SJ
|3
|0
|3
24 players tied with 2
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.33
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.50
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|0.50
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|0.75
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|0.75
|Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL
|0.86
|Andre Blake, PHI
|1.00
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|1.00
|Pablo Sisniega, LFC
|1.00
|Joe Willis, NSH
|1.00
___
|Shutouts
|Andre Blake, PHI
|2
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|2
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|2
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|2
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|2
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|2
|Eloy Room, CLB
|2
|Joe Willis, NSH
|2
|William Yarbrough, COL
|2
7 players tied with 1
___
|Saves
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|20
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|20
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|17
|Andre Blake, PHI
|15
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|14
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|14
|Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI
|14
|Matt Turner, NE
|14
|Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN
|13
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|12
|William Yarbrough, COL
|12
___
