MLS Leaders

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 11:09 AM

Through Sunday, May 9

Goals
Javier Hernandez, LA 6
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 5
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 4
Caden Clark, NYR 3
Cristian Dajome, VAN 3
Jesus Medina, NYC 3
Nani, ORL 3
Rubio Rubin, RSL 3

15 players tied with 2

Assists
Fabio, NYR 4
Cade Cowell, SJ 3
Damir Kreilach, RSL 3

9 players tied with 2

___

Shots
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 22
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 21
Randall Leal, NSH 15
Robert Beric, CHI 14
Adam Buksa, NE 14
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 14
Michael Barrios, COL 13
Edison Flores, DC 13
Jhonder Cadiz, NSH 12
Cade Cowell, SJ 12
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 12
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 12
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 12

___

Shots on Goal
Randall Leal, NSH 11
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 11
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 10
Cade Cowell, SJ 7
Javier Hernandez, LA 7
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 7
Caden Clark, NYR 6
Jesus Medina, NYC 6
Nani, ORL 6

7 players tied with 5

___

Cautions
Eric Remedi, SJ 4
Chase Gasper, MIN 3
Anibal Godoy, NSH 3
Gregore, MCF 3
Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3

21 players tied with 2

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Eric Remedi, SJ 4 0 4
Chase Gasper, MIN 3 0 3
Anibal Godoy, NSH 3 0 3
Gregore, MCF 3 0 3
Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3 0 3

24 players tied with 2

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Eloy Room, CLB 0.33
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.50
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.50
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 0.75
Sean Johnson, NYC 0.75
Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL 0.86
Andre Blake, PHI 1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00
Pablo Sisniega, LFC 1.00
Joe Willis, NSH 1.00

___

Shutouts
Andre Blake, PHI 2
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 2
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 2
Stefan Frei, SEA 2
Pedro Gallese, ORL 2
Sean Johnson, NYC 2
Eloy Room, CLB 2
Joe Willis, NSH 2
William Yarbrough, COL 2

7 players tied with 1

___

Saves
Jonathan Bond, LA 20
Brad Stuver, ATX 20
Brad Guzan, ATL 17
Andre Blake, PHI 15
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 14
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 14
Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 14
Matt Turner, NE 14
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 13
Stefan Frei, SEA 12
William Yarbrough, COL 12

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

