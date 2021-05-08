MLS Leaders

Through Friday, May 7
|Goals
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|5
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|4
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|3
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|3
|Rubio Rubin, RSL
|3
11 players tied with 2
|Assists
|Cade Cowell, SJ
|3
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|3
|Zachary Brault-Guillard, MTL
|2
|Will Bruin, SEA
|2
|Fabio, NYR
|2
|Carlos Fierro, SJ
|2
|Carles Gil, NE
|2
|Cristian Gutierrez, VAN
|2
|Randall Leal, NSH
|2
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|2
|Rubio Rubin, RSL
|2
|Boris Sekulic, CHI
|2
|Anton Tinnerholm, NYC
|2
___
|Shots
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|17
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|15
|Robert Beric, CHI
|12
|Cade Cowell, SJ
|12
|Jhonder Cadiz, NSH
|11
|Emanuel Reynoso, MIN
|11
|Brad Smith, SEA
|11
|Michael Barrios, COL
|10
|Edison Flores, DC
|10
|Randall Leal, NSH
|10
|Robin Lod, MIN
|10
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|10
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|10
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|10
___
|Shots on Goal
|Randall Leal, NSH
|9
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|9
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|8
|Cade Cowell, SJ
|7
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|6
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|6
|Caden Clark, NYR
|5
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|5
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|5
|Nani, ORL
|5
___
|Cautions
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|4
|Eduardo Lopez, SJ
|3
7 players tied with 2
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|4
|0
|4
|Eduardo Lopez, SJ
|3
|0
|3
8 players tied with 2
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.00
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.33
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|0.33
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|0.67
|Pablo Sisniega, LFC
|0.67
|Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL
|0.76
|Jeff Attinella, POR
|0.88
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|1.00
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|1.00
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|1.00
|Matt Turner, NE
|1.00
|William Yarbrough, COL
|1.00
___
|Shutouts
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|2
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|2
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|2
|Eloy Room, CLB
|2
|William Yarbrough, COL
|2
7 players tied with 1
___
|Saves
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|16
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|14
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|14
|Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN
|13
|Andre Blake, PHI
|12
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|11
|Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI
|11
|William Yarbrough, COL
|11
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|10
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|10
___
