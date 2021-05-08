CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: A child's experience with vaccine trial | Va. schools on CDC guidance | DC offers walk-up vaccines for teens | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
MLS Leaders

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 1:07 PM

Through Friday, May 7

Goals
Javier Hernandez, LA 5
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 4
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 3
Jesus Medina, NYC 3
Rubio Rubin, RSL 3

11 players tied with 2

Assists
Cade Cowell, SJ 3
Damir Kreilach, RSL 3
Zachary Brault-Guillard, MTL 2
Will Bruin, SEA 2
Fabio, NYR 2
Carlos Fierro, SJ 2
Carles Gil, NE 2
Cristian Gutierrez, VAN 2
Randall Leal, NSH 2
Chris Mueller, ORL 2
Rubio Rubin, RSL 2
Boris Sekulic, CHI 2
Anton Tinnerholm, NYC 2

___

Shots
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 17
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 15
Robert Beric, CHI 12
Cade Cowell, SJ 12
Jhonder Cadiz, NSH 11
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 11
Brad Smith, SEA 11
Michael Barrios, COL 10
Edison Flores, DC 10
Randall Leal, NSH 10
Robin Lod, MIN 10
Jesus Medina, NYC 10
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 10
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 10

___

Shots on Goal
Randall Leal, NSH 9
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 9
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 8
Cade Cowell, SJ 7
Javier Hernandez, LA 6
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 6
Caden Clark, NYR 5
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 5
Jesus Medina, NYC 5
Nani, ORL 5

___

Cautions
Eric Remedi, SJ 4
Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3

7 players tied with 2

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Eric Remedi, SJ 4 0 4
Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3 0 3

8 players tied with 2

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Eloy Room, CLB 0.00
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.33
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.33
Sean Johnson, NYC 0.67
Pablo Sisniega, LFC 0.67
Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL 0.76
Jeff Attinella, POR 0.88
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00
Brad Stuver, ATX 1.00
Matt Turner, NE 1.00
William Yarbrough, COL 1.00

___

Shutouts
Stefan Frei, SEA 2
Pedro Gallese, ORL 2
Sean Johnson, NYC 2
Eloy Room, CLB 2
William Yarbrough, COL 2

7 players tied with 1

___

Saves
Jonathan Bond, LA 16
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 14
Brad Stuver, ATX 14
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 13
Andre Blake, PHI 12
Brad Guzan, ATL 11
Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 11
William Yarbrough, COL 11
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 10
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 10

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

