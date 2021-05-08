MLS Leaders

Through Friday, May 7 Goals Javier Hernandez, LA 5 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 4 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 3 Jesus Medina, NYC…

Through Friday, May 7

Goals Javier Hernandez, LA 5 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 4 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 3 Jesus Medina, NYC 3 Rubio Rubin, RSL 3

11 players tied with 2

Assists Cade Cowell, SJ 3 Damir Kreilach, RSL 3 Zachary Brault-Guillard, MTL 2 Will Bruin, SEA 2 Fabio, NYR 2 Carlos Fierro, SJ 2 Carles Gil, NE 2 Cristian Gutierrez, VAN 2 Randall Leal, NSH 2 Chris Mueller, ORL 2 Rubio Rubin, RSL 2 Boris Sekulic, CHI 2 Anton Tinnerholm, NYC 2

___

Shots Valentin Castellanos, NYC 17 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 15 Robert Beric, CHI 12 Cade Cowell, SJ 12 Jhonder Cadiz, NSH 11 Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 11 Brad Smith, SEA 11 Michael Barrios, COL 10 Edison Flores, DC 10 Randall Leal, NSH 10 Robin Lod, MIN 10 Jesus Medina, NYC 10 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 10 Memo Rodriguez, HOU 10

___

Shots on Goal Randall Leal, NSH 9 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 9 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 8 Cade Cowell, SJ 7 Javier Hernandez, LA 6 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 6 Caden Clark, NYR 5 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 5 Jesus Medina, NYC 5 Nani, ORL 5

___

Cautions Eric Remedi, SJ 4 Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3

7 players tied with 2

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Eric Remedi, SJ 4 0 4 Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3 0 3

8 players tied with 2

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Eloy Room, CLB 0.00 Stefan Frei, SEA 0.33 Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.33 Sean Johnson, NYC 0.67 Pablo Sisniega, LFC 0.67 Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL 0.76 Jeff Attinella, POR 0.88 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 1.00 Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00 Brad Stuver, ATX 1.00 Matt Turner, NE 1.00 William Yarbrough, COL 1.00

___

Shutouts Stefan Frei, SEA 2 Pedro Gallese, ORL 2 Sean Johnson, NYC 2 Eloy Room, CLB 2 William Yarbrough, COL 2

7 players tied with 1

___

Saves Jonathan Bond, LA 16 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 14 Brad Stuver, ATX 14 Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 13 Andre Blake, PHI 12 Brad Guzan, ATL 11 Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 11 William Yarbrough, COL 11 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 10 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 10

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.