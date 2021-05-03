MLS Leaders

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
May 3, 2021, 11:08 AM

Through Sunday, May 2

Goals
Javier Hernandez, LA 5
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 4
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 3
Jesus Medina, NYC 3

10 players tied with 2

Assists
Cade Cowell, SJ 3
Zachary Brault-Guillard, MTL 2
Will Bruin, SEA 2
Fabio, NYR 2
Carles Gil, NE 2
Cristian Gutierrez, VAN 2
Damir Kreilach, RSL 2
Randall Leal, NSH 2
Chris Mueller, ORL 2
Rubio Rubin, RSL 2
Boris Sekulic, CHI 2
Anton Tinnerholm, NYC 2

___

Shots
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 17
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 15
Robert Beric, CHI 12
Jhonder Cadiz, NSH 11
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 11
Brad Smith, SEA 11
Michael Barrios, COL 10
Edison Flores, DC 10
Randall Leal, NSH 10
Robin Lod, MIN 10
Jesus Medina, NYC 10
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 10
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 10

___

Shots on Goal
Randall Leal, NSH 9
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 9
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 8
Cade Cowell, SJ 6
Javier Hernandez, LA 6
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 6
Caden Clark, NYR 5
Jesus Medina, NYC 5
Nani, ORL 5

11 players tied with 4

___

Cautions
Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3
Eric Remedi, SJ 3
Xavier Arreaga, SEA 2
Michael Bradley, TOR 2
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 2
Chase Gasper, MIN 2
Anibal Godoy, NSH 2
Gregore, MCF 2
Ryan Hollingshead, DAL 2
Jhegson Sebastian Mendez, ORL 2
Jamiro Monteiro, PHI 2
Jake Mulraney, ATL 2
Alex Muyl, NSH 2
Pablo Ruiz, RSL 2
Caleb Stanko, CIN 2

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3 0 3
Eric Remedi, SJ 3 0 3

7 players tied with 2

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Eloy Room, CLB 0.00
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.33
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.33
Sean Johnson, NYC 0.67
Pablo Sisniega, LFC 0.67
Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL 0.76
Jeff Attinella, POR 0.88
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00
David Ochoa, RSL 1.00
Brad Stuver, ATX 1.00
Matt Turner, NE 1.00
William Yarbrough, COL 1.00

___

Shutouts
Stefan Frei, SEA 2
Pedro Gallese, ORL 2
Sean Johnson, NYC 2
Eloy Room, CLB 2
William Yarbrough, COL 2

7 players tied with 1

___

Saves
Jonathan Bond, LA 16
Brad Stuver, ATX 14
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 13
Andre Blake, PHI 12
Brad Guzan, ATL 11
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 11
Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 11
William Yarbrough, COL 11
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 10
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 10

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

