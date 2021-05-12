CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Va. business embraces mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Minnesota beats Vancouver 1-0…

Minnesota beats Vancouver 1-0 behind Ábila’s first MLS goal

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 11:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ramón Ábila scored his first MLS goal and Minnesota United beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Wednesday night for their first victory of the season.

Minnesota (1-4-0) avoided becoming the second MLS team since 2013 to lose its first five matches of a season.

Ábila scored in the 72nd minute on a glancing header off Robin Lod’s cross.

Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller made five saves.

Maxime Crépeau made three saves for Vancouver (2-2-1).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden's DoD will huddle about how to replace CMO position

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

FAA, NASA collaborating to regulate suborbital space

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up