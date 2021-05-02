CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Miller wins MotoGP race in Spain after Quartararo injury

The Associated Press

May 2, 2021, 12:09 PM

JERÉZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain (AP) — Australian Jack Miller took advantage of Fabio Quartararo’s mid-race injury to win the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday and end a five-year winless streak in MotoGP.

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez finished ninth in his second race since returning from a long injury layoff.

The 26-year-old Miller took the lead with 10 laps to go after Quartararo sustained an arm injury that kept him from maintaining a quick pace at the front. Quartararo, who was going for his third straight victory, said he suddenly lost strength in his arm.

He was in pain and looked desolate after the race. The French rider from Yamaha finished 13th, losing the championship lead to Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia, the second-place finisher on Sunday. Franco Morbidelli was third.

Miller, Bagnaia’s teammate, hadn’t won a MotoGP race since 2016. He moved up to sixth in the championship.

It was the first Ducati 1-2 in three years.

Márquez finished ninth after starting 14th in his second race since breaking his upper right arm last July. He had finished seventh in the Portuguese GP.

