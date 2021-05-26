MEMORIAL DAY: Events across DC set to honor veterans | What's safe to do this weekend? | What's open, what's closed | WTOP beach guide
Mercer retires 10 batters in a row, Notre Dame beats VT 8-0

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 6:51 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jared Miller had a solo home run and an RBI triple to help top-seeded Notre Dame beat No. 12 seed Virginia Tech 8-0 on Wednesday in the ACC Tournament.

Notre Dame (31-10) takes on Virginia on Friday for a spot in the semifinals. Virginia Tech (27-26) had its season come to an end.

Brooks Coetzee also had two RBIs for Notre Dame — on a single in the seventh and a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Zack Prajzner went 4 for 4 with an RBI single in the ninth.

Notre Dame starter Will Mercer (3-2) retired 10 batters in a row, and only allowed three hits in five innings. Jaison Heard (3-4) was one of eight pitchers used by Virginia Tech.

Tanner Thomas hit a double in the ninth for Virginia Tech’s only extra-base hit. The Hokies loaded the bases in the first inning, but Mercer forced a fly out to get out of the jam.

