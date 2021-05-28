MEMORIAL DAY: DC outdoor public pools open Saturday | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | Memorial Day travel | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
McCusker drives in 4 to lead Oklahoma St. past W. Virginia

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 10:17 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Carson McCusker went 3-for-4 with a home run and drove in four runs and Justin Campbell went 3-for-4 with three RBI and No. 4-seed Oklahoma State jumped eighth-seed West Virginia early in a 12-2 win on Friday.

Campbell drove in three runs in the first with a double down the left field line to make it 5-0. Campbell pitched six innings, gave up three hits and struck out seven batters in the Cowboys’ 9-5 win in their first game of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.

McCusker’s three-run homer to right in the second made it 8-0. Christian Encarnacion-Strand batted 3-for-5 for the Cowboys and scored twice as Oklahoma State tallied 18 hits.

Scott Parker pitched four innings to four-hit the Mountaineers (25-26) for the win and Bryce Osmond pitched three innings of no-hit ball for the save.

Alec Burns homered for West Virginia to drive in both Mountaineers’ runs.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

