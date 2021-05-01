MATCHDAY: Man City will clinch EPL if Man United loses

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday: ENGLAND Manchester City will clinch the Premier League if fierce…

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:

ENGLAND

Manchester City will clinch the Premier League if fierce rival Manchester United loses at home to Liverpool. City holds a 13-point lead from United and needs three more to reclaim the league trophy. Liverpool, however, could seal the deal for City if the soon-to-be-ousted champion wins at Old Trafford. A United win wouldn’t just keep the title race barely alive, but also move Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team seven points clear of third-placed Leicester. The game is arguably bigger for sixth-placed Liverpool, which needs to win to stay in realistic contention for a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League. It’s the same scenario for Tottenham, which is a point and a place behind Liverpool, when it plays at home to already-relegated Sheffield United. Newcastle faces Arsenal and is looking for a win to virtually ensure its survival for another season.

SPAIN

Barcelona visits Valencia needing a win to bounce back from its shock loss at home to Granada that cost it the chance to take the lead of the Spanish league. Barcelona travels to Mestalla Stadium trailing leader Atlético Madrid by five points and second-placed Real Madrid by three. Coach Ronald Koeman will miss the game after being suspended for using inappropriate language with a referee assistant in the defeat to Granada. Villarreal welcomes Getafe before it visits Arsenal leading their Europa League semifinal 2-1. Granada plays Cádiz aiming for a win that would help its fight for a Europa League berth. Valladolid hosts Real Betis needing a win to escape the relegation zone.

ITALY

Inter Milan can clinch its first Serie A title in more than a decade if Atalanta doesn’t win at Sassuolo. Inter won at last-placed Crotone 2-0 on Saturday to move 13 points clear of AC Milan and 14 ahead of Atalanta with four games to play. Atalanta is more concerned with securing a Champions League spot amid a tight battle for the remaining three spots with Milan, Napoli and Juventus. Juventus visits Udinese having won only two of its last six games. Napoli hosts Cagliari.

FRANCE

Third-placed Monaco needs to beat fourth-placed Lyon at home to stay one point behind second-placed Paris Saint-Germain and two behind leader Lille in a close title race. Rennes can move one point above Lens and into fifth for the Europa League spot if it wins at a struggling Bordeaux side in turmoil. Elsewhere, Montpellier is at home against Saint-Etienne.

