Martínez scores on late PK, Atlanta United ties Sounders 1-1

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 7:06 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Josef Martínez converted a penalty kick in the 86th minute to help Atlanta United tie the Seattle Sounders 1-1 on Sunday.

Atlanta (2-1-3), which had won back-to-back games and is unbeaten in three straight, had 63% possession and snapped the Sounders’ four-game win streak.

Brooks Lennon drew a foul, conceded by Brad Smith, in the area and Martínez scored from the spot to make it 1-all.

Raúl Ruidíaz headed home a corner kick by João Paulo to give Seattle (5-0-2) the lead in the sixth minute. Ruidíaz has six goals (second most in MLS) this season.

The Sounders were without 2020 MLS Best XI selections Jordan Morris (knee) and Nicolas Lodeiro (knee), as well as goalkeeper Stephan Frei (knee) — who was replaced in the lineup by Stefan Cleveland. The 26-year old made his second consecutive start and just the seventh of his career, which began with the Chicago Fire in 2017.

