Mancini drops Kean, 6 others from Italy squad ahead of Euros

ROME (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini cut Paris Saint-Germain forward Moise Kean and six other players from his provisional squad for the upcoming European Championship.

Mancini named a 28-man squad on Sunday and a further two players will have to be removed ahead of the announcement of the final 26-man list by the deadline of midnight on Tuesday.

Kean was slated to be third choice at center forward behind Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti but he struggled in Friday’s 7-0 win over San Marino. Mancini said after the match that Kean, who moved to PSG on loan from Everton, received a knock early on and was in pain when he exited after the first half.

Alessio Cragno, Cristiano Biraghi, Manuel Lazzari, Gaetano Castrovilli, Vincenzo Grifo and Giacomo Raspadori were also left out along with Kean.

Chelsea players Jorginho and Emerson were added to the group after they were left out of last week’s 33-man list as they were preparing for the Champions League final against Manchester City.

Italy is in Group A with Turkey, Switzerland and Wales for the European Championship. The opening game of the tournament features Italy against Turkey in Rome on June 11.

Italy will also host the Czech Republic on Friday in a friendly.

The Azzurri are on a 26-match unbeaten run.

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino).

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain).

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Matteo Politano (Napoli).

