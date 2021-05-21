CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md.'s pandemic aid | Rides for vaccinations to vets | Md. creates vaccine lottery | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .358; Bogaerts, Boston, .344; Alvarez, Houston, .338; Gurriel, Houston, .333; Trout, Los Angeles, .333; Martinez, Boston, .331; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .329; Bregman, Houston, .324; Walsh, Los Angeles, .322; Altuve, Houston, .314.

RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 36; Martinez, Boston, 35; Canha, Oakland, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Solak, Texas, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Tucker, Houston, 29; 5 tied at 28.

RBI_Mancini, Baltimore, 39; Gurriel, Houston, 37; Martinez, Boston, 37; Devers, Boston, 34; Grichuk, Toronto, 34; J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Walsh, Los Angeles, 31; A.García, Texas, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 30.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 56; Martinez, Boston, 55; Gurriel, Houston, 52; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 50; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 50; Mullins, Baltimore, 50; Alvarez, Houston, 49; Bichette, Toronto, 49; Mercedes, Chicago, 49; Walsh, Los Angeles, 48.

DOUBLES_Gurriel, Houston, 15; Brantley, Houston, 14; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 14; Bogaerts, Boston, 13; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 13; Bichette, Toronto, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; Alvarez, Houston, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; Soler, Kansas City, 11.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Lopez, Kansas City, 3; 14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Judge, New York, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 12; Martinez, Boston, 12; A.García, Texas, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; 8 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 8; Laureano, Oakland, 8; Moore, Seattle, 8; T.Anderson, Chicago, 7; Bichette, Toronto, 7; Goodrum, Detroit, 7; Grossman, Detroit, 7; Semien, Toronto, 7; Canha, Oakland, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Phillips, Tampa Bay, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 6-1; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Petit, Oakland, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-2; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-3; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 4-0.

ERA_Means, Baltimore, 1.70; G.Cole, New York, 2.03; Gibson, Texas, 2.32; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.36; Boyd, Detroit, 2.46; Ryu, Toronto, 2.51; McCullers Jr., Houston, 2.70; Kluber, New York, 2.86; Germán, New York, 3.05; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.17.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 92; G.Cole, New York, 85; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 85; Giolito, Chicago, 61; Means, Baltimore, 59; Bassitt, Oakland, 57; Berríos, Minnesota, 56; Javier, Houston, 53; Kikuchi, Seattle, 53; McCullers Jr., Houston, 52.

Sports

