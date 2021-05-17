CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Va. business embraces mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 9:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .358; Alvarez, Houston, .348; Bogaerts, Boston, .344; Martinez, Boston, .342; Walsh, Los Angeles, .338; Trout, Los Angeles, .333; T.Anderson, Chicago, .328; Gurriel, Houston, .322; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .319; Mullins, Baltimore, .312.

RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Canha, Oakland, 32; Haniger, Seattle, 30; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 29; Solak, Texas, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 27; LeMahieu, New York, 27; Tucker, Houston, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27.

RBI_Devers, Boston, 34; J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Mancini, Baltimore, 32; Gurriel, Houston, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Grichuk, Toronto, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 52; Martinez, Boston, 52; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 49; Mullins, Baltimore, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Gurriel, Houston, 46; Walsh, Los Angeles, 45; Bichette, Toronto, 44; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 44; Mercedes, Chicago, 44; Perez, Kansas City, 44.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 13; Brantley, Houston, 13; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 13; Gurriel, Houston, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; Devers, Boston, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 11; Soler, Kansas City, 11; 6 tied at 10.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Lopez, Kansas City, 3; 12 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; A.García, Texas, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; 10 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Laureano, Oakland, 8; Moore, Seattle, 8; T.Anderson, Chicago, 7; Bichette, Toronto, 7; Grossman, Detroit, 7; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 7; Semien, Toronto, 7; Canha, Oakland, 6; Goodrum, Detroit, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6.

PITCHING_Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Civale, Cleveland, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-1; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-1; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Flexen, Seattle, 4-1; Lynn, Chicago, 4-1.

ERA_Means, Baltimore, 1.21; G.Cole, New York, 1.37; Duffy, Kansas City, 1.94; Gibson, Texas, 2.32; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.36; Cease, Chicago, 2.42; Boyd, Detroit, 2.46; McCullers Jr., Houston, 2.70; Pineda, Minnesota, 2.79; Ryu, Toronto, 2.95.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 92; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 85; G.Cole, New York, 78; Bassitt, Oakland, 57; Means, Baltimore, 53; McCullers Jr., Houston, 52; Cease, Chicago, 50; Giolito, Chicago, 50; Berríos, Minnesota, 49; Heaney, Los Angeles, 49; Rodón, Chicago, 49.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

FAA, NASA collaborating to regulate suborbital space

Biden's DoD will huddle about how to replace CMO position

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up