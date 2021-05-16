CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 12:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .361; Bogaerts, Boston, .354; Alvarez, Houston, .348; Martinez, Boston, .345; Trout, Los Angeles, .336; Gurriel, Houston, .329; Walsh, Los Angeles, .326; T.Anderson, Chicago, .316; Mullins, Baltimore, .316; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .308.

RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 33; Bichette, Toronto, 31; Canha, Oakland, 31; Solak, Texas, 29; Haniger, Seattle, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27; LeMahieu, New York, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Devers, Boston, 31; Mancini, Baltimore, 31; Gurriel, Houston, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Grichuk, Toronto, 28; A.García, Texas, 27; Tucker, Houston, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Seattle, 27.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 52; Martinez, Boston, 51; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 48; Mullins, Baltimore, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Gurriel, Houston, 46; Mercedes, Chicago, 43; Perez, Kansas City, 43; Bichette, Toronto, 42; Solak, Texas, 42; Walsh, Los Angeles, 42.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 13; Brantley, Houston, 13; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 13; Gurriel, Houston, 12; Devers, Boston, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 11; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Soler, Kansas City, 11; 6 tied at 10.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Lopez, Kansas City, 3; 12 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Haniger, Seattle, 12; Judge, New York, 11; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; A.García, Texas, 10; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; 8 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Laureano, Oakland, 8; Bichette, Toronto, 7; Grossman, Detroit, 7; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 7; Moore, Seattle, 7; Semien, Toronto, 7; T.Anderson, Chicago, 6; Canha, Oakland, 6; Goodrum, Detroit, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6.

PITCHING_Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Civale, Cleveland, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-1; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-1; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Flexen, Seattle, 4-1; Lynn, Chicago, 4-1.

ERA_Means, Baltimore, 1.21; G.Cole, New York, 1.37; Boyd, Detroit, 1.94; Duffy, Kansas City, 1.94; Gibson, Texas, 2.28; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.36; Pineda, Minnesota, 2.79; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.95; Ryu, Toronto, 2.95; Irvin, Oakland, 3.02.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 85; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 85; G.Cole, New York, 78; Bassitt, Oakland, 53; Means, Baltimore, 53; Giolito, Chicago, 50; Berríos, Minnesota, 49; Heaney, Los Angeles, 49; Rodón, Chicago, 49; Duffy, Kansas City, 48.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Cloud One platform

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up