AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .361; Bogaerts, Boston, .354; Alvarez, Houston, .348; Martinez, Boston, .345; Trout, Los Angeles, .336; Gurriel, Houston,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .361; Bogaerts, Boston, .354; Alvarez, Houston, .348; Martinez, Boston, .345; Trout, Los Angeles, .336; Gurriel, Houston, .329; Walsh, Los Angeles, .326; T.Anderson, Chicago, .316; Mullins, Baltimore, .316; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .308.

RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 33; Bichette, Toronto, 31; Canha, Oakland, 31; Solak, Texas, 29; Haniger, Seattle, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27; LeMahieu, New York, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Devers, Boston, 31; Mancini, Baltimore, 31; Gurriel, Houston, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Grichuk, Toronto, 28; A.García, Texas, 27; Tucker, Houston, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Seattle, 27.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 52; Martinez, Boston, 51; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 48; Mullins, Baltimore, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Gurriel, Houston, 46; Mercedes, Chicago, 43; Perez, Kansas City, 43; Bichette, Toronto, 42; Solak, Texas, 42; Walsh, Los Angeles, 42.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 13; Brantley, Houston, 13; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 13; Gurriel, Houston, 12; Devers, Boston, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 11; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Soler, Kansas City, 11; 6 tied at 10.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Lopez, Kansas City, 3; 12 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Haniger, Seattle, 12; Judge, New York, 11; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; A.García, Texas, 10; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; 8 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Laureano, Oakland, 8; Bichette, Toronto, 7; Grossman, Detroit, 7; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 7; Moore, Seattle, 7; Semien, Toronto, 7; T.Anderson, Chicago, 6; Canha, Oakland, 6; Goodrum, Detroit, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6.

PITCHING_Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Civale, Cleveland, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-1; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-1; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Flexen, Seattle, 4-1; Lynn, Chicago, 4-1.

ERA_Means, Baltimore, 1.21; G.Cole, New York, 1.37; Boyd, Detroit, 1.94; Duffy, Kansas City, 1.94; Gibson, Texas, 2.28; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.36; Pineda, Minnesota, 2.79; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.95; Ryu, Toronto, 2.95; Irvin, Oakland, 3.02.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 85; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 85; G.Cole, New York, 78; Bassitt, Oakland, 53; Means, Baltimore, 53; Giolito, Chicago, 50; Berríos, Minnesota, 49; Heaney, Los Angeles, 49; Rodón, Chicago, 49; Duffy, Kansas City, 48.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.