Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 10:56 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 4 2 .667
Fresno (Colorado) 3 3 .500 1
San Jose (San Francisco) 3 3 .500 1
Stockton (Oakland) 2 4 .333 2
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 5 1 .833
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 3 2 .600
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 2 3 .400
Visalia (Arizona) 1 5 .167 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 8

San Jose 3, Fresno 1

Modesto 5, Stockton 2

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 1

Sunday’s Games

Visalia 5, Lake Elsinore 4

Stockton at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.

Inland Empire 6, Rancho Cucamonga 5

San Jose 5, Fresno 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

