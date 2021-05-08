CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 10:00 AM

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _
Modesto (Seattle) 0 0 .000 _
San Jose (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _
Stockton (Oakland) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 0 0 .000 _
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 0 0 .000 _
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 0 0 .000 _
Visalia (Arizona) 0 0 .000 _

___

Friday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 8, 10 innings

San Jose 9, Fresno 4

Modesto 2, Stockton 1

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m. (postponed)

Saturday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 8

San Jose 3, Fresno 1

Modesto 5, Stockton 2

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 1

Sunday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

