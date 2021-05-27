MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 1:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 14 6 .700
Fresno (Colorado) 13 7 .650 1
San Jose (San Francisco) 11 9 .550 3
Stockton (Oakland) 7 13 .350 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 11 9 .550
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 10 9 .526 ½
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 8 11 .421
Visalia (Arizona) 5 15 .250 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 8, San Jose 7

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Stockton 4

Modesto 9, Visalia 6

Fresno 1, Inland Empire 0

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 9, San Jose 3

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Stockton 8

Visalia 12, Modesto 3

Fresno 5, Inland Empire 4

Thursday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More top officials say DoD needs to stop overclassifying, call it a vestige of the Cold War

Postal reform bill could raise health premiums for federal workers, employee group warns

House committee passes bill to prevent another Schedule F executive order from happening

DoJ, FBI, IC reviewing supply chain threats posed by Russian companies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up