Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Modesto (Seattle) 14 6 .700 — Fresno (Colorado) 13 7 .650 1 San Jose (San Francisco) 11 9 .550 3 Stockton (Oakland) 7 13 .350 7 South Division W L Pct. GB Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 11 9 .550 — Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 10 9 .526 ½ Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 8 11 .421 2½ Visalia (Arizona) 5 15 .250 6

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 8, San Jose 7

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Stockton 4

Modesto 9, Visalia 6

Fresno 1, Inland Empire 0

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 9, San Jose 3

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Stockton 8

Visalia 12, Modesto 3

Fresno 5, Inland Empire 4

Thursday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

