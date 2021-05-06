Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _ Modesto (Seattle) 0 0 .000…

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _ Modesto (Seattle) 0 0 .000 _ San Jose (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _ Stockton (Oakland) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 0 0 .000 _ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 0 0 .000 _ Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 0 0 .000 _ Visalia (Arizona) 0 0 .000 _

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 11, Visalia 5

Fresno 10, San Jose 4

Stockton 8, Modesto 3

Rancho Cucamonga 12, Inland Empire 6

Thursday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 7

Fresno 2, San Jose 1

Modesto 2, Stockton 1

Inland Empire 6, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Friday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

