Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Modesto (Seattle) 13 4 .765 — Fresno (Colorado) 11 6 .647 2 San Jose (San Francisco) 10 7 .588 3 Stockton (Oakland) 7 10 .438 6 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 8 8 .500 — Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 8 9 .471 ½ Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 7 9 .438 ½ Visalia (Arizona) 3 14 .176 5½

Friday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 2, Lake Elsinore 0

Stockton 7, Visalia 2

Fresno 10, San Jose 0

Inland Empire 3, Modesto 2

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 6, Stockton 5

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 3

San Jose 5, Fresno 4, 10 innings

Modesto 10, Inland Empire 7

Sunday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

