Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|11
|6
|.647
|2
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|7
|10
|.438
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|8
|8
|.500
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|8
|9
|.471
|½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|7
|9
|.438
|½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|3
|14
|.176
|5½
___
|Friday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 2, Lake Elsinore 0
Stockton 7, Visalia 2
Fresno 10, San Jose 0
Inland Empire 3, Modesto 2
|Saturday’s Games
Visalia 6, Stockton 5
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 3
San Jose 5, Fresno 4, 10 innings
Modesto 10, Inland Empire 7
|Sunday’s Games
Stockton at Visalia, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.
Modesto at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.