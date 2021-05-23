CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC residents encouraged to get vaccinated | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 1:28 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 13 4 .765
Fresno (Colorado) 11 6 .647 2
San Jose (San Francisco) 10 7 .588 3
Stockton (Oakland) 7 10 .438 6
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 8 8 .500
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 8 9 .471 ½
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 7 9 .438 ½
Visalia (Arizona) 3 14 .176

___

Friday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 2, Lake Elsinore 0

Stockton 7, Visalia 2

Fresno 10, San Jose 0

Inland Empire 3, Modesto 2

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 6, Stockton 5

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 3

San Jose 5, Fresno 4, 10 innings

Modesto 10, Inland Empire 7

Sunday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

