Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Modesto (Seattle) 11 3 .786 — Fresno (Colorado) 10 4 .714 1 San Jose (San Francisco) 8 6 .571 3 Stockton (Oakland) 5 9 .357 6 South Division W L Pct. GB Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 7 7 .500 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 6 7 .462 ½ Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 6 7 .462 ½ Visalia (Arizona) 2 12 .143 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 6

Stockton 7, Visalia 5

San Jose 9, Fresno 2

Modesto 14, Inland Empire 4

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia 6, Stockton 5

Fresno 5, San Jose 4

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 2

Modesto 4, Inland Empire 1

Thursday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

