Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|10
|4
|.714
|1
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|7
|7
|.500
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|6
|7
|.462
|½
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|6
|7
|.462
|½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|2
|12
|.143
|5
___
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 6
Stockton 7, Visalia 5
San Jose 9, Fresno 2
Modesto 14, Inland Empire 4
|Wednesday’s Games
Visalia 6, Stockton 5
Fresno 5, San Jose 4
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 2
Modesto 4, Inland Empire 1
|Thursday’s Games
Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
