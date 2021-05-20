MEMORIAL DAY: AAA expects DC resident summer travel surge | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 1:41 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 11 3 .786
Fresno (Colorado) 10 4 .714 1
San Jose (San Francisco) 8 6 .571 3
Stockton (Oakland) 5 9 .357 6
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 7 7 .500
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 6 7 .462 ½
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 6 7 .462 ½
Visalia (Arizona) 2 12 .143 5

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 6

Stockton 7, Visalia 5

San Jose 9, Fresno 2

Modesto 14, Inland Empire 4

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia 6, Stockton 5

Fresno 5, San Jose 4

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 2

Modesto 4, Inland Empire 1

Thursday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

