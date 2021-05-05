CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Unvaccinated need convincing | Concert venue prep to open | DC to fully reopen June 11 | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _
Modesto (Seattle) 0 0 .000 _
San Jose (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _
Stockton (Oakland) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 0 0 .000 _
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 0 0 .000 _
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 0 0 .000 _
Visalia (Arizona) 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 8, Visalia 7

Fresno 5, San Jose 3

Modesto 3, Stockton 0

Rancho Cucamonga 3, Inland Empire 1

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 11, Visalia 5

Fresno 10, San Jose 4

Stockton 8, Modesto 3

Rancho Cucamonga 12, Inland Empire 6

Thursday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

'Monster': 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths

More resources for IRS won’t fix decade of problems ‘overnight’ — but it’s a start

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up