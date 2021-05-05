Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Modesto (Seattle)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Stockton (Oakland)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Visalia (Arizona)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Tuesday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 8, Visalia 7
Fresno 5, San Jose 3
Modesto 3, Stockton 0
Rancho Cucamonga 3, Inland Empire 1
Wednesday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 11, Visalia 5
Fresno 10, San Jose 4
Stockton 8, Modesto 3
Rancho Cucamonga 12, Inland Empire 6
Thursday’s Games
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
