Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Modesto (Seattle) 9 3 .750 — Fresno (Colorado) 9 4 .692 ½ San Jose (San Francisco) 8 5 .615 1½ Stockton (Oakland) 5 8 .385 4½ South Division W L Pct. GB Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 7 5 .583 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 6 5 .545 ½ Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 4 7 .364 2½ Visalia (Arizona) 1 12 .077 6½

Sunday’s Games

Fresno 6, Visalia 2

Modesto 8, Rancho Cucamonga 7

San Jose 11, Stockton 2

Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Stockton 7, Visalia 5

San Jose 9, Fresno 2

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

