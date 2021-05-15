CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 1:49 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 7 3 .700
Modesto (Seattle) 7 3 .700
San Jose (San Francisco) 5 5 .500 2
Stockton (Oakland) 4 6 .400 3
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 6 4 .600
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 5 4 .556 ½
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 4 5 .444
Visalia (Arizona) 1 9 .100 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto 4 Rancho Cucamonga 0

Fresno 5, Visalia 3

Lake Elsinore 10, Inland Empire 9

Stockton 7, San Jose 4

Thursday’s Games

Modesto 9, Rancho Cucamonga 8

Fresno 4, Visalia 2

Inland Empire 3, Lake Elsinore 0

Stockton 5, San Jose 4

Friday’s Games

Fresno 6, Visalia 5, 11 innings

Modesto 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2

San Jose 14, Stockton 3

Inland Empire 7, Lake Elsinore 2

Saturday’s Games

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Visalia at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

