Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Jupiter (Miami)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Fort Myers 6, Bradenton 3
St. Lucie 13, Jupiter 3
Tampa 11, Dunedin 7
Palm Beach 4, Daytona 3
Lakeland 8, Clearwater 2
Wednesday’s Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, 12 p.m.
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.