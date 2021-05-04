CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Availability of vaccines for local kids | Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to fully reopen June 11 | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 2:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct. GB
Daytona (Cincinnati) 0 0 .000 _
Jupiter (Miami) 0 0 .000 _
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 0 0 .000 _
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 0 0 .000 _
Dunedin (Toronto) 0 0 .000 _
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 0 0 .000 _
Lakeland (Detroit) 0 0 .000 _
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Myers 6, Bradenton 3

St. Lucie 13, Jupiter 3

Tampa 11, Dunedin 7

Palm Beach 4, Daytona 3

Lakeland 8, Clearwater 2

Wednesday’s Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 12 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More schools will offer continuing education to federal employees at lower price

Pentagon preparing sole-source contract to replace Defense Travel System

DoD strengthens its emphasis on data, gives CDO new responsibilities

May We Say Thank You 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up