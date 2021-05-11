Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Daytona (Cincinnati) 4 2 .667 — Jupiter (Miami) 4 2 .667…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Daytona (Cincinnati) 4 2 .667 — Jupiter (Miami) 4 2 .667 — St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 3 4 .429 1½ Palm Beach (St. Louis) 2 5 .286 2½ West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 6 1 .857 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 4 3 .571 2 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 3 3 .500 2½ Fort Myers (Minnesota) 3 3 .500 2½ Lakeland (Detroit) 3 4 .429 3 Dunedin (Toronto) 1 6 .143 5

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa 5, Lakeland 1

Bradenton 11, Dunedin 4

Jupiter 5, Palm Beach 2

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, Noon

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

