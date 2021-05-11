Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|Tuesday’s Games
Tampa 5, Lakeland 1
Bradenton 11, Dunedin 4
Jupiter 5, Palm Beach 2
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Palm Beach at Jupiter, Noon
Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
