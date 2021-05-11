CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 10:10 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Daytona (Cincinnati) 4 2 .667
Jupiter (Miami) 4 2 .667
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 3 4 .429
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 2 5 .286
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 6 1 .857
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 4 3 .571 2
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 3 3 .500
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 3 3 .500
Lakeland (Detroit) 3 4 .429 3
Dunedin (Toronto) 1 6 .143 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa 5, Lakeland 1

Bradenton 11, Dunedin 4

Jupiter 5, Palm Beach 2

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, Noon

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

