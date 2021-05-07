Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Daytona (Cincinnati) 1 0 1.000 _ Jupiter (Miami) 0 0 .000…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct. GB Daytona (Cincinnati) 1 0 1.000 _ Jupiter (Miami) 0 0 .000 _ St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _ Palm Beach (St. Louis) 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct. GB Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _ Clearwater (Philadelphia) 0 0 .000 _ Dunedin (Toronto) 0 0 .000 _ Fort Myers (Minnesota) 0 0 .000 _ Lakeland (Detroit) 0 0 .000 _ Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _

___

Thursday’s Games

Bradenton 3, Fort Myers 1

St. Lucie 9, Jupiter 0

Tampa 10, Dunedin 6

Clearwater 5, Lakeland 0

Friday’s Games

Fort Myers 2, Bradenton 1

St. Lucie 7, Jupiter 4

Lakeland 6, Clearwater 2, 10 innings

Tampa 25, Dunedin 10

Palm Beach 3, Daytona 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Daytona 5, Palm Beach 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Clearwater, 12 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 12 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 12 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.