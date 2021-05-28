MEMORIAL DAY: DC outdoor public pools open Saturday | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | Memorial Day travel | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 11:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 14 7 .667
Jupiter (Miami) 12 10 .545
Daytona (Cincinnati) 11 10 .524 3
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 6 16 .273
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 16 7 .696
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 13 9 .591
Lakeland (Detroit) 10 11 .500
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 10 12 .455
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 9 13 .409
Dunedin (Toronto) 8 15 .348 8

___

Thursday’s Games

Bradenton 6, Palm Beach 5

Daytona 9, St. Lucie 4

Fort Myers 3, Lakeland 0

Tampa 10, Dunedin 7

Jupiter 2, Clearwater 1, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Bradenton 4, Palm Beach 2

Daytona at St. Lucie, ppd.

Lakeland 3, Fort Myers 2

Dunedin 14, Tampa 7

Jupiter 6, Clearwater 0

Saturday’s Games

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa at Dunedin, 11 a.m.

Clearwater at Jupiter, noon

Dayton at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up