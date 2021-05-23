Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Jupiter (Miami)
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|6
|12
|.333
|7
___
|Saturday’s Games
Bradenton 7, Lakeland 6
Tampa 13, Fort Myers 0
Palm Beach 6, St. Lucie 5
Clearwater 5, Dunedin 3
Daytona 1, Jupiter 0
|Sunday’s Games
Fort Myers 9, Tampa 3
St. Lucie 9, Palm Beach 4
Clearwater 8, Dunedin 6, 10 innings
Lakeland 20, Bradenton 7
Jupiter 3, Daytona 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Clearwater at Jupiter, noon
Dayton at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 4 p.m. 1st game
Tampa at Dunedin, TBD, 2nd game
Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.