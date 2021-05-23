CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 11:21 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 13 5 .722
Daytona (Cincinnati) 9 9 .500 4
Jupiter (Miami) 8 10 .444 5
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 6 12 .333 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 13 5 .722
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 9 9 .500 4
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 9 9 .500 4
Lakeland (Detroit) 9 9 .500 4
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 8 10 .444 5
Dunedin (Toronto) 6 12 .333 7

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradenton 7, Lakeland 6

Tampa 13, Fort Myers 0

Palm Beach 6, St. Lucie 5

Clearwater 5, Dunedin 3

Daytona 1, Jupiter 0

Sunday’s Games

Fort Myers 9, Tampa 3

St. Lucie 9, Palm Beach 4

Clearwater 8, Dunedin 6, 10 innings

Lakeland 20, Bradenton 7

Jupiter 3, Daytona 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Clearwater at Jupiter, noon

Dayton at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 4 p.m. 1st game

Tampa at Dunedin, TBD, 2nd game

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

