Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 8:14 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 8 4 .667
Daytona (Cincinnati) 6 6 .500 2
Jupiter (Miami) 5 7 .417 3
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 5 7 .417 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 9 3 .750
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 7 5 .583 2
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 6 6 .500 3
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 6 6 .500 3
Lakeland (Detroit) 5 7 .417 4
Dunedin (Toronto) 3 9 .250 6

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa 8, Lakeland 2

Bradenton 2, Dunedin 0

Jupiter 2, Palm Beach 1

Clearwater 10, Fort Myers 0

Daytona 5, St. Lucie 1

Sunday’s Games

Fort Myers 5, Clearwater 2

Palm Beach 4, Jupiter 1

Tampa 4, Lakeland 1

Dunedin 6, Bradenton 3

St. Lucie 2, Daytona 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, noon

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

